JK Technology Services Acquires 360 Rigging to Support the Growing Technology Sector

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JK Technology Services (JKTS) has acquired 360 Rigging, a Manassas-based, well-established firm that specializes in crane and rigging along with related support services for the tech industry. The acquisition strengthens JKTS’ regional and national capabilities in the rapidly growing technology sector.

The addition of 360 Rigging allows JKTS to capitalize on the high-growth opportunities of the booming technology sector. Share

“The addition of 360 Rigging allows JKTS to capitalize on the high-growth opportunities of the booming technology sector. We are thrilled to welcome the 360 team and its leader Jeremy Hawkins to the JKTS team as we expand our presence in the crane and rigging industry. These segments require specialized services, and our continued investments in top talent and expertise position us to deliver the best end-to-end service in the marketplace,” explained David Cox, president, JK Moving Services, nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company and parent company of JKTS.

360 Rigging’s team of trained, certified riggers will become part of the JKTS Crane and Rigging Team, headed up by Dewey Snavely, who recently joined from A&A Transfer and is charged with building the operational foundation for JKTS’s crane and rigging business. 360 Rigging CEO Jeremy Hawkins will work alongside Snavely to help guide the growing rigging and crane operations.

JKTS’ engineered rigging services enable clients to streamline high-stakes deployments. From crane rigging and heavy equipment handling to transport and staging, JKTS connects the dots between warehousing, delivery, and heavy lift execution to provide a controlled workflow that protects equipment and timelines.

JKTS has grown triple digits this year and is headquartered in Northern Virginia, which is home to more than 12 million square feet of commissioned data center space, handling an estimated 70% of the world’s internet traffic. To best serve this market, the firm has made significant infrastructure investments with the goal of becoming a single source for complex, end-to-end data center support and IT relocation projects.

The acquisition of 360 Rigging supports this strategy. Other recent additions include John Novak, vice president, sales, who has 15 years of data center services experience in a wide range of functions; Mike Lozupone, vice president, Business Development/Technology Services, who came from DataBridge Sites; and Adam Nelson, account executive, with a background in moving and rigging.

ABOUT JK TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

JK Technology Services, a subsidiary of JK Moving, delivers expertly trained IT relocation professionals that provide high-touch, turnkey data center deployment and support services. JKTS supports hyperscale, colocation, and complex construction environments nationwide, where rigid construction schedules, security requirements, and service predictability demand disciplined execution. www.jktechnologyservices.com