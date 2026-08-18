Lucky Strike Entertainment Partners with Evite to Make Party Planning Even Easier

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucky Strike Entertainment, one of the world's premier owner-operators of location-based entertainment destinations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Evite, the world’s first and leading digital platform for bringing people together. Starting today, every host who books a birthday party with Lucky Strike, AMF, or Bowlero will receive complimentary, customizable and branded Evite invitations, one more effortless touch added to a celebration that's already easy to plan. This collaboration arrives ahead of September, the most popular month for birthdays and the busiest time of year for birthday celebrations.

The booking process remains seamless. After booking a birthday party with Lucky Strike, AMF, or Bowlero, hosts can access complimentary, branded invitations available through Evite.com, making it easy to invite guests and manage the celebration in one place. To celebrate the new partnership, guests can also use promotional code “EVITE15” to receive 15% off any Kids Package. This exclusive incentive is available for celebrations scheduled between August 18 and October 4, 2026.

"Bowling has always been about bringing people together, and the data backs up what we see in our centers every day - when you invite someone to bowl, they show up," said Julie Zukof, VP of Brand at Lucky Strike Entertainment. "Partnering with Evite lets us meet hosts at the very first step of planning, so getting everyone to the lanes is as easy as hitting send."

Within the Evite ecosystem, bowling consistently generates the most enthusiastic attendance rates, and the booking experience is now more intuitive than ever. Lucky Strike, AMF, and Bowlero destinations currently facilitate nearly 25% of the over 62,000 annual bowling events organized through the platform. While traditionally a cornerstone for youth milestones, the activity is rapidly gaining traction among adults; social clubs and grown-up birthday festivities represent some of the most significant growth segments for Evite hosts. As the demand for authentic, in-person connection increases, the local lanes are emerging as the premier setting for a modern social revival.

“We’re witnessing a real analog revival right now—people are actively rejecting screen fatigue and searching for low-friction ways to gather in person again," said Olivia Pollock, Party Data Analyst and Etiquette Expert at Evite. "The bowling center has quietly become the epicenter of that shift, with one of the highest RSVP 'yes' rate on our entire platform. Partnering with Lucky Strike Entertainment allows us to lean directly into this cultural moment and make meeting up in real life totally effortless."

The partnership marks Lucky Strike Entertainment's ongoing focus on making every gathering personal, memorable and easy to plan - now with the added value of complimentary invitations. Whether it's a kid's first bowling birthday or a grown-up night out with friends, the message is simple: send the invite, and the lanes will be ready.

For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment destinations near you, please visit LuckyStrikeEnt.com, AMF.com, Bowlero.com or follow along on social @luckystrikeent, @bowlamf and @bowlerobowl.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment:

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world’s premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling (Lucky Strike, Bowlero, AMF), amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.

About Evite

Evite is America's go-to destination for all things party. Since launching in 1998, Evite has elevated the standard for the event planning industry while evolving from an invitation company to a fully integrated ecosystem of customizable invitation and greeting card designs, RSVP tracking, event reminders, guest messaging and contact management. Evite brings together people to make celebrating face-to-face effortless and more memorable. To date, the company has sent nearly three billion invitations. Visit www.evite.com or download the app to start planning and get inspired.