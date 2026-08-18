LitePoint Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Validate Next-Generation UWB Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of communication test solutions, today announced the successful validation of physical layer (PHY) performance for STMicroelectronics’ ST64UWB chip family using LitePoint's next-generation UWB test system, IQgig-UWB+™. The joint effort confirmed that ST's silicon meets the rigorous requirements of the IEEE 802.15.4ab draft specification, giving UWB developers and ecosystem partners confidence to accelerate development of their next-generation UWB products.

The validated ST64UWB chipset family builds on UWB technology already deployed in hands-free digital car keys. The new IEEE 802.15.4ab amendment introduces extended range and precision through multi-millisecond ranging (MMS) and narrowband assistance (NBA). The amendment also strengthens radar-based sensing use cases such as child presence detection — a feature strongly recommended by Euro NCAP.

As silicon vendors race to bring compliant UWB chipsets to market, standards-aligned test validation has become essential to ensure interoperability and real-world performance. LitePoint's IQgig-UWB+ Tester provides exactly that by validating the ST64UWB family of devices for ranging accuracy, signal integrity, and radio performance across automotive, consumer, and industrial use cases.

"As UWB evolves to support longer range, higher precision, and new sensing capabilities, silicon vendors need a test partner who can move as fast as the specification itself,” said Adam Smith, VP Marketing at LitePoint. "Our work with ST demonstrates the depth of test coverage the market now requires, and we're proud to help bring this next generation of UWB silicon to market with confidence."

"Bringing the ST64UWB family to market as the industry's first chipset built for IEEE 802.15.4ab required a test partner who understands the standard as deeply as ST does," said Rias Al-Kadi, General Manager, Ranging and Connectivity Division, STMicroelectronics. "LitePoint's expertise and IQgig-UWB+ tester enabled us to validate our silicon's physical layer performance quickly and thoroughly, helping ST reach the market first with a solution our customers can build on today."

The collaboration reflects the complementary strengths each company brings to the UWB ecosystem: ST's leadership in silicon that extends range and sensing capabilities, and LitePoint's leadership in the test infrastructure the industry relies on to verify performance. Together these strengths give chipset integrators, module makers, and device OEMs a validated, standards-ready foundation to build on.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world’s leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.