Pega Advances Responsible AI for Customer Engagement with New Capabilities and Strategic Partnership

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the enterprise AI software company for mission-critical work, today announced new responsible AI advancements that accelerate AI-powered customer engagement while reducing risk. The first is the general availability of Pega Customer Engagement StudioTM, a set of new agentic and automation capabilities within Pega Customer Decision Hub™ that enable the rapid design of customer engagement strategies using natural language, embedded best practices, and built-in governance to confidently optimize campaign effectiveness.

Pega also announced a partnership with Gryphon, a leading contact governance platform that provides omnichannel governance, continual auditability, and reach recovery for enterprises across highly regulated industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and communications, to meet TCPA, TRS, DNC, and FDCPA requirements. Together with Pega’s newest capabilities, these advancements reinforce that AI speed and responsibility must go hand in hand.

Market Context: Rising Pressure on Responsible AI

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, businesses are simultaneously expected to operationalize AI and scale customer engagement. According to EY, organizations are struggling to find this balance, noting “Only a third of companies have responsible controls for current AI models despite nearly three-quarters having AI integrated into initiatives across the organization.”

Governance should not constrain customer engagement but rather serve as the foundation for safe, sustainable AI adoption. Enterprises that embed transparency and compliance into AI systems can scale with confidence while reducing reputational and regulatory risk.

A Closer Look: Governed AI at Scale

New responsible AI enhancements for Pega Customer Decision Hub help ensure AI-powered marketing is fast, auditable, and accountable. These enhancements are a part of Pega Customer Engagement Studio, a new Customer Decision Hub agentic experience announced at PegaWorld® 2026 that unifies Pega and third-party agents so marketers can move from brief to live, personalized actions in minutes.

Benefits include:

Get campaigns right the first time: Enables users to design campaigns conversationally while the embedded AI assistant captures intent, asks clarifying questions, and generates strategy logic. It also automatically validates against best practices, translates intent into executable rules, and enforces approval workflows with audit history, escalation, and re-approval controls.

Enables users to design campaigns conversationally while the embedded AI assistant captures intent, asks clarifying questions, and generates strategy logic. It also automatically validates against best practices, translates intent into executable rules, and enforces approval workflows with audit history, escalation, and re-approval controls. Simplify policy creation and reduce training needs: Helps users build advanced engagement policies for always-on actions without expert training. An AI assistant reuses approved logic, guides policy configuration (eligibility, suitability, applicability, and contact rules), and leverages existing data models to improve consistency and reduce build time.

Helps users build advanced engagement policies for always-on actions without expert training. An AI assistant reuses approved logic, guides policy configuration (eligibility, suitability, applicability, and contact rules), and leverages existing data models to improve consistency and reduce build time. Reduce risk with intelligent validation and monitoring: Prevents misconfiguration with an eligibility criteria builder that validates targeting rules, while compliance monitoring detects changes (such as opt-outs) in connected systems and flags issues before execution.

These features complement existing Customer Decision Hub offerings including Customer Profile Viewer for clearer decision transparency and Pega T-SwitchTM for configurable AI explainability. Additionally, Ethical Bias Check ensures fairness by identifying and mitigating bias before deployment, enabling more responsible, transparent customer engagement. Together, users gain a more responsible approach to their AI usage to get customer engagement right, every time.

Pega and Gryphon: A New Strategic Partnership

Pega is partnering with Gryphon to further advance its responsible AI strategy. Pega Customer Decision Hub governs AI behavior through transparent, unbiased models and clearly defined engagement logic focused on decision quality and fairness, while Gryphon complements this by governing outreach legality as a discrete compliance layer. Together, the partnership introduces two key capabilities for joint clients:

Optimization: While Customer Decision Hub intentionally suppresses audiences based on engagement policies, organizations often over-suppress out of caution. The Gryphon ONE platform recovers audiences by identifying legally valid exemptions and state-specific rules.

While Customer Decision Hub intentionally suppresses audiences based on engagement policies, organizations often over-suppress out of caution. The Gryphon ONE platform recovers audiences by identifying legally valid exemptions and state-specific rules. Revenue calculator: Gryphon ONE quantifies the financial impact of over-suppression and legal exposure, enabling data-driven executive and sales conversations not natively addressed in Customer Decision Hub.

By combining Customer Decision Hub and Gryphon ONE, organizations can move faster than those retrofitting compliance, creating an end-to-end approach that links responsible decisioning with trusted customer engagement.

Availability

Organizations can visit Pega’s Responsible AI page to better understand real-world examples of AI risk within their industries and how to address them. Pega’s new agentic capabilities and Pega Customer Engagement Studio are now available at no additional cost to existing Pega Customer Decision Hub clients as part of the Pega InfinityTM 26 release.

Quotes & Commentary

“Enterprises can’t afford to treat AI governance as an afterthought,” said Rob Walker, general manager, 1:1 customer engagement, Pega. “This expansion of our responsible AI capabilities – from our new agentic AI offerings to our partnership with Gryphon – gives our clients the ability to move faster with AI while helping ensure every decision is transparent, compliant, and accountable.”

"Pega and Gryphon share a foundational belief: that AI-powered customer engagement must be both intelligent and responsible, all the way through to delivery," said Clay McNaught, CEO, Gryphon. "We're giving our joint customers a clear, trusted path from AI decision to compliant contact."

Supporting Resources

About Pega

Pega delivers the platform to reimagine, run, and evolve the processes and decisions an enterprise can't afford to get wrong. We combine AI with proven architecture to keep mission-critical operations governed, scalable, and continuously adaptable. Since 1983, the world's largest organizations have trusted Pega to turn transformation ambition into durable results. Learn more at pega.com.

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