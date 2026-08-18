IonQ and CMC Microsystems Announce Collaboration to Expand Cloud Quantum Computing Access in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum platform company, today announced a collaboration with Canadian Microelectronics Corporation, operating as CMC Microsystems. This collaboration integrates IonQ’s commercial trapped-ion quantum computing systems into Canada's FABrIC Quantum Computing Sandbox (QCS).

The framework for this initiative is covered under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), which designates IonQ as a listed cloud quantum computing access provider for the QCS. The QCS is operated through FABrIC, an initiative backed by funding from the Government of Canada's Strategic Response Fund (SRF) and managed by CMC Microsystems. The program aims to strengthen the nation's semiconductor and quantum industries by providing engineering support and cloud quantum computing access to Canadian academics and small-to-medium sized enterprises.

“Innovation moves faster when researchers and businesses can work with frontier quantum computing systems,” said Lisa Lambert, Vice President, Global Strategy & Managing Director, Canada at IonQ. “The FABrIC Quantum Computing Sandbox expands access to IonQ’s commercial technology so more Canadian researchers and businesses can start building quantum expertise and real capability now.”

“This is FABrIC's mandate in action: pairing a leading commercial quantum computing platform with the expertise to use it, so Canadian innovators can move from access to application,” said Gordon Harling, CEO of CMC Microsystems. “That's the outcome FABrIC was built to deliver."

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About CMC Microsystems

CMC Microsystems has been enabling advanced technology innovation in Canada for more than 40 years, managing federal and provincial investments to support research, accelerate commercialization, and strengthen Canada’s high‑tech ecosystem. With support from the Government of Canada, CMC leads FABrIC, a $217‑million initiative to build a vibrant and sustainable Canadian semiconductor ecosystem anchored by world‑class talent and global impact. www.cmc.ca | fabricinnovation.ca

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, scope, timing and outcomes of IonQ's collaboration with CMC Microsystems; IonQ's designation as a listed cloud quantum computing access provider for the FABrIC Quantum Computing Sandbox; the expected availability, capabilities, performance and deployment of IonQ's quantum computing systems, including through the Quantum Computing Sandbox; expectations regarding the adoption and use of quantum computing by Canadian academic institutions, researchers and small- and medium-sized enterprises; the expected funding, continuation, scope and objectives of the FABrIC program and the Quantum Computing Sandbox; the potential applications, advantages and commercial viability of quantum computing; and IonQ's business plans, strategy, market position and growth opportunities in Canada and globally. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The memorandum of understanding described in this news release establishes a non-binding framework for collaboration. It does not obligate either party to enter into any definitive agreement, or to purchase, provide or deploy any products or services, and it may be terminated by either party. There can be no assurance that the memorandum of understanding will result in any definitive agreement, revenue, or any of the other benefits described in this news release.

Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.