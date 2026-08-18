EDF power solutions North America Signs an Agreement with NV Energy for Solar+Storage Project

SAN DIEGO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions North America today announced the execution of two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with NV Energy. The PPAs cover the combined output from a 400 MWac solar project combined with a 400 MW/1,600 MWh battery energy storage solution, together known as the Winston Energy Project.

The Winston Energy project, located on private land in Lyon County, Nevada, expects to begin delivering electricity in October 2029. The peak construction phase will employ over 400 workers, and during the operating life of the project, approximately $100 million in tax revenue will be generated for the local community.

“We are delighted by our continued partnership with NV Energy and ability to contribute paired solar and storage solutions which provide efficient, sustainable, and reliable energy to its customers,” said Jacqueline de Fresart, Associate Director of Origination and Power Marketing at EDF power solutions North America. “We look forward to more opportunities together and to accelerate decarbonization in North America.”

In addition to its economic benefits, Winston Energy expects to generate approximately 1,110,000 MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power 100,000 Nevada homes. This is equivalent to avoiding carbon (CO₂) emissions annually equivalent to the emissions from over 187,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year1.

EDF power solutions, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer’s carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 26 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF power solutions in North America provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.

1 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

About EDF power solutions North America

EDF power solutions North America is a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, developing, building, and operating low-carbon energy and flexible transmission solutions across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987. We partner with utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors to deliver reliable, low-carbon energy that meets growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.