Alliant Insurance Services to Acquire Nava, Creating an AI-Native Model for the Future of Employee Benefits

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nava Benefits, combining Alliant’s advisory depth, analytics, scale, and risk expertise with Nava’s AI-native HQ platform to help define the next generation of employee benefits brokerage.

The acquisition comes at an important inflection point for the industry. Technology has long supported benefits brokerage, but artificial intelligence creates an opportunity to fundamentally change how benefits are delivered. Rather than adding another technology layer to a traditional service model, Alliant and Nava intend to create a more connected operating model in which real-time intelligence, technology, and human expertise work together to improve benefits performance for employers and their people.

“AI is not an incremental change for our industry. It creates the opportunity to rethink how benefits are delivered from the ground up,” said Kevin Overbey, President of Alliant Employee Benefits. “This acquisition is about leading that transformation and building a model that is more connected, more responsive, and more capable of delivering measurable value for employers and the people they cover.”

For decades, the industry has operated around a persistent tradeoff: better service meant higher costs, while greater efficiency often meant less support. AI creates the opportunity to break that tradeoff. By delivering better service more efficiently, the combined model serves more people more deeply, rather than providing less support to the same population.

“Employers today expect more than traditional brokerage services,” said Greg Zimmer, CEO of Alliant. “They need trusted advisors supported by intelligent technology that simplifies complexity and improves decision-making. Nava’s innovative platform, exceptional team, and entrepreneurial culture make the company a natural fit for Alliant as we continue investing in the future of employee benefits.”

Founded to reimagine how people experience employee benefits, Nava built HQ, the first platform that connects all four stakeholders in benefits on one system: the producer, the service team, the HR team, and the employee. In the traditional model, those groups work in separate tools, passing information by email and spreadsheet. Connecting them changes what a benefits team delivers. Renewal quoting and scenario modeling that once took a week now happens live, in minutes. HQ’s AI resolves 81% of member support inquiries on its own at a 4.5 out of 5 satisfaction score, so employees get answers around the clock and advocates focus on the situations that matter most, like access to care and medical bill review. Nava’s clients give it a lifetime Net Promoter Score of 89, among the highest in the industry.

“We started Nava to make healthcare work better for the average American, and we’ve spent six years building a team obsessed with using technology to do it," said Brandon Weber, CEO and Co-Founder of Nava Benefits. “This partnership pulls that future forward by a decade, helping millions of Americans get better care at lower cost. Alliant was the right partner because they share our entrepreneurial DNA and our conviction that this is the moment to build. I'm excited to build the insurance brokerage of the future together.”

Together, Alliant and Nava are creating an AI-native, human-backed, and advisor-led benefits model. This is more than the acquisition of a tech-enabled broker. Nava brings proven technology innovation and specialized expertise in engineering, data science, AI, and employee benefits. Alliant brings trusted relationships, advisory talent, national scale, and the infrastructure required to modernize benefits delivery for more employers and employees.

“Healthcare is deeply personal, and people deserve guidance when they need it most, not just during open enrollment,” said Overbey. “Together, Alliant and Nava will create a more connected benefits experience that gives employees greater confidence while helping employers deliver more value through their benefits programs.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barclays served as exclusive financial advisor to Nava Benefits in connection with the transaction.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services stands among the nation’s top insurance brokers and consultants, providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, underwriting, and consumer solutions through an entrepreneurial approach focused on delivering smarter, more effective outcomes. Free from the constraints of traditional brokerage models, Alliant combines deep expertise with the flexibility to innovate—helping clients navigate complexity and respond to evolving risks.

Within the industry, Alliant is recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S. As a majority employee-owned organization, it offers professionals a high degree of autonomy, access to extensive resources, and a distinctive equity ownership opportunity. This approach has contributed to an impressive producer retention rate, along with being recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers and one of America’s Most Trusted Companies.

Visit us at alliant.com.

About Nava

Nava is an AI-native benefits brokerage, the first to fuse innovative technology with deep benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and lighten the load on HR teams. Its platform, HQ, connects producers, service teams, HR teams, and employees on a single system with shared data and a common intelligence layer, replacing the fragmented tools and manual handoffs that slow traditional brokerages down. Nava is rated 4.8 out of 5 on G2 and holds a lifetime Net Promoter Score of 89.