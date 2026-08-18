Spring Health Joins the Alight Partner Network to Close the Gap Between Mental Health Benefits and Mental Health Care, Reaching More Than 30 Million People

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth and leave solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring mental health support into the Alight Partner Network with Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform. The Alight Partner Network offers a curated ecosystem of solutions designed to help employers deliver a more connected and engaging employee experience. By integrating Spring Health into the Alight Worklife® platform, which generates more than 210 million annual interactions across health, wealth and leave programs, the collaboration is designed to surface mental health support earlier, at the moments employees need it most.

Through Spring Health, employees can access the full spectrum of mental health support — from self-guided tools and coaching to therapy, medication management, and crisis care — accessible via the benefits platform they already use. For employers, the integration closes the gap between delivering a benefit and their employees actually using it, surfacing care during open enrollment, leave, and major life changes.

"Benefits only work when people can find and use them," said Adam Chekroud, co-founder and President of Spring Health. "By bringing Spring Health into Alight Worklife, we can meet employees in the benefits experience they already trust and make it easier to take the next step toward care. That matters because access to effective support can change outcomes: research published in JAMA Network Open found Spring Health members recover 5.9 weeks faster than the leading competitor.”

“Employers are under increasing pressure to deliver benefits experiences that are both cost-effective and genuinely supportive of their people,” said Jessica Borchik, SVP, Partner Strategy and Sales at Alight. “Spring Health joining the Alight Partner Network reflects our joint focus on simplifying complexity and helping organizations make smarter decisions for mental health support so employees can access the care and support they need with confidence.”

Learn more about Alight’s Partner Network.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions for many of the world's largest organizations and over 30 million people. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life's most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more at alight.com.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform so care follows individuals across every job, move, health plan, and life stage. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute, with 92% of members reliably improved or recovered from depression or anxiety and employers seeing a 52% reduction in total mental health claims costs, Spring Health provides personalized lifelong mental health support across self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. More than 170 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa.