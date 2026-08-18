Clarion Partners Real Estate Investment Fund Expands Strategic Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform Across Four U.S. Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Templeton and its real estate investment manager Clarion Partners are today announcing Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CPREX) acquisition of four industrial outdoor storage (IOS) properties totaling approximately 26 acres and 219,000 square feet across four major U.S. markets: Central New Jersey, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta. The acquisitions further expand the Fund’s strategic allocation to the growing IOS sector.

The acquisitions reflect Clarion’s conviction in IOS as a critical component of the U.S. industrial real estate landscape. IOS properties support a broad range of users, including contractors, equipment rental companies, manufacturers, transportation providers and other businesses that require outdoor storage, vehicle parking, equipment staging and access to industrial facilities. The sub-sector benefits from limited availability of industrial sites with sufficient yard space, particularly in infill locations near major transportation infrastructure.

“This latest group of acquisitions reflects our continued focus on diversifying the Fund across property types, markets and demand drivers to enhance its risk-adjusted performance potential,” said Portfolio Manager and Managing Director Brent Jenkins. “We believe adding well-located IOS assets in diversified markets strengthens the portfolio’s ability to generate durable income and long-term appreciation.”

The investments span markets with diverse but complementary demand drivers. Houston benefits from its energy-intensive manufacturing base, the Port of Houston and continued investment in industrial and manufacturing infrastructure. Dallas-Fort Worth continues to experience strong population and employment growth, while Atlanta serves as a major Southeast freight hub. In Central New Jersey, IOS demand is supported by proximity to the New York metropolitan population center and the Port of New York and New Jersey, combined with significant barriers to new supply.

“These acquisitions demonstrate Clarion’s continued focus on building a diversified IOS portfolio in markets where transportation connectivity, population growth and constrained supply can support long-term demand,” said Managing Director and transaction lead Adam Wheeler. “We believe IOS represents an attractive opportunity within the broader industrial sector, particularly for well-located properties that serve essential operating needs.”

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $73.3 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm’s global industrial team manages a 930+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 249 million square feet as of March 31, 2026.

For more information visit www.clarionpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With approximately $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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