Max Factory Scales Active Customer Base by 100% With Vonage

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Max Factory Group, a leading Italian retail chain with 48 stores across seven regions, has selected Vonage to transform how it connects with customers. By integrating the Vonage Messages API via WhatsApp and Vonage Conversational Connect – a multi-channel messaging platform that enables brands to create, launch, and manage personalized campaigns across WhatsApp, RCS, and SMS – Max Factory has achieved a 100% increase in its active customer user base and a 65% read rate for its personalized email marketing campaign in just one year.

Prior to partnering with Vonage, Max Factory's marketing relied on printed promotional materials that, while familiar, offered little ability to connect with customers in a targeted or measurable way. Printed flyers were failing to reach customers, and campaign performance was difficult to track without the infrastructure it needed to support growth at scale.

"Vonage gave Max Factory the tools to reach our customers efficiently and securely via the messaging channels that resonated with them," said Giacomo Cinelli, Head of Marketing at Max Factory. "Vonage’s solutions allowed us to deliver personalized, targeted promotions directly to customers, and empowered our team to tailor content dynamically based on individual purchasing history, location, and preferences – capabilities that traditional advertising channels simply cannot match."

Centralized campaign management reduced manual workload and operational errors for Max Factory, freeing up time to deliver personalized experiences and exclusive promotions and ultimately strengthening customer loyalty and engagement. Max Factory also significantly reduced costs and environmental impact by replacing paper flyers with digital communications.

"Max Factory's transformation is a powerful example of what becomes possible when retailers move from one-size-fits-all outreach to intelligent, personalized, and omnichannel communications," said Fredrik Gessler, Head of API Product Management for Vonage. "By leveraging the Vonage Messages API via WhatsApp and Vonage Conversational Connect, Max Factory was able to reach customers more reliably, engage them more meaningfully, and scale its marketing operations with unprecedented efficiency. This is exactly the kind of transformation we enable for enterprises around the world."

Read the Max Factory Case Study to learn more about how Vonage Communications APIs can help you deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

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About Max Factory Group

Founded in 2005, the Max Factory Group is a leading Italian retail chain that offers a carefully curated selection of products, including men's, women's, and children's apparel, household goods and kitchenware, home décor, textiles, stationery, pet products, toys, and DIY items. With 48 stores across seven regions in Italy, Max Factory's mission is to modernize the shopping experience by combining the strengths of physical stores with digital touchpoints.