AmTrust Selects Jopari Solutions to Advance Electronic Billing and Payment Processing

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jopari Solutions (“Jopari” or the “Company”), an Office Ally company that provides intelligent straight-through electronic processing for claims and payments, today announced that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust”), a global specialty property casualty insurer, has selected Jopari to expand electronic payment processing capabilities.

We're honored to support AmTrust's mission of delivering world-class customer service. For over two decades, Jopari has been committed to improving efficiency and elevating service quality, and our work with AmTrust reflects exactly that. Share

AmTrust sought a solution to streamline payment processes and optimize the payment experience for medical and vendor partners, with a partner that could meet its immediate needs and support future growth.

Ariel Gorelik, Global Chief Operating Officer, said, “During our selection process, we examined many factors, including financial impact, security, compliance, and ease of interaction for external parties. Jopari took the time to understand our current needs and long-term objectives as a leading insurance provider. Their expertise, comprehensive suite of electronic payment solutions, and flexibility in meeting our unique needs made the selection of Jopari the logical choice.”

Steve Brown, Senior Vice President of Information Technology, added, “We knew process changes beyond electronic payments would impact our project. What we needed was a partner that could collaborate with us on the interdependencies in our process. Jopari has been that partner, working with us every step of the way.”

As part of this collaboration, Jopari enabled electronic billing submission through AmTrust’s medical bill review platform, ensuring a seamless, secure exchange of medical bills and electronic attachments. Leveraging Jopari’s position as the industry’s leading medical billing clearinghouse, with the broadest connectivity, this integration represents a significant advancement in AmTrust’s digital transformation journey, streamlining intake, reducing administrative delays, and supporting faster reimbursement for providers. By combining Jopari eBill® with electronic payments in a single, integrated workflow, Jopari extends automation from bill submission through payment, providing medical providers with a unified, easy-to-use portal while maximizing end-to-end electronic pull-through for providers and payers alike.

Tom McCarthy, Senior Vice President at Jopari, emphasized the alignment between the two companies, stating, “AmTrust's commitment to innovation, unparalleled service, and outstanding customer experiences mirrors the Jopari philosophy. That shared vision reflects our core values and drives us to deliver our best work in support of AmTrust's continued success."

"Our team's dedication to helping customers pursue electronic solutions is unmatched," added John Gilmartin, EVP & General Manager at Jopari. "We're honored to support AmTrust's mission of delivering world-class customer service. For over two decades, Jopari has been committed to improving efficiency and elevating service quality, and our work with AmTrust reflects exactly that."

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc., an Office Ally company, is a healthcare technology company providing mission-critical infrastructure for the secure exchange of medical billing, attachments, and payments in the Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets, with attachment and payment solutions extending across Commercial and Government healthcare. Over two decades, Jopari has built a deeply embedded connectivity network linking payers, providers, practice management systems, and clearinghouses—a durable, hard-to-replicate platform that helps payers cut administrative costs, improve efficiency, and meet evolving regulatory requirements, backed by SOC 2 Type II, SOC for Cybersecurity and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP certifications. For more information, please visit https://www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com, or call 800.630.3060.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. is a leading specialty insurer recognized for its innovative solutions and commitment to service, serving more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about AmTrust, visit http://www.amtrustfinancial.com.