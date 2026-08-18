Evolv Technology Strengthens Position in Houston Market with Continued System Deployment and Renewal of Partnership with Houston Texans

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-powered solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that it had recently completed a multi-year extension of its hardware and software subscription agreement with professional football team the Houston Texans. The renewal expands upon and extends the teams' original agreement from 2023.

Under the renewal agreement, the Evolv Express® fleet used by the Texans has been upgraded to Gen2 hardware. Express uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat, while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors efficiently while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. In addition, Evolv’s autonomous bag-screening solution, Evolv eXpedite™, has been deployed at select entrances where high-clutter bags are prevalent.

"Extending our relationship with Evolv was an easy decision,” said Juan Rodriguez, the Texans’ Senior Vice President and Chief Venue Officer. “Express has transformed the way guests enter our venue, making arrivals faster, smoother, and more convenient. Texans fans have come to expect and appreciate the arrival experience the technology enables. With the new eXpedite systems, we will extend those benefits to provide an even smoother arrival experience available to guests and staff with large bags.”

“We’re pleased to renew our subscription agreement with the Texans,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “Not only does the renewal give us the opportunity to continue to service all the major sports venues in Houston, it also further activates our strategic partnership with Legends Global, which operates the Stadium on behalf of the team. Our renewal here is further validation that the best operators in the business have confidence in Evolv to deliver high-impact results.”

The renewal also extends Evolv’s marketing partnership with the team, through which the company has been designated as the “Official Fan Screening Partner of the Houston Texans.” The official designation is one of more than 50 that Evolv holds with sports teams and venues in North America.

With this renewal, Evolv’s professional sports customer count stands at over a dozen in professional football in the United States. These organizations are among the more than 100 sports and entertainment venues on Evolv’s customer roster. Evolv screens an average of four million people each day to help provide safer and enjoyable experiences.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 4.5 billion people since 2019. Evolv Express® and Evolv eXpedite™ have been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT). Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards which can be viewed on our Certifications and Awards web page. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Evolv Technology intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release, other than that are historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, as well as statements regarding the Company’s strategy, financial and operational performance and growth, and efforts to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and actions to be materially different from any future results or actions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026, as well as any such factors that may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, it may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.