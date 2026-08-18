Personetics Partners with Plaid to Help Banks Win Account Primacy with Open Finance Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the AI Cognitive Banking Platform, today announced a partnership with Plaid, the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. The integration gives banks and credit unions something they’ve rarely had before: a comprehensive view of a customer’s financial life, combining their own account data with transactions, liabilities, investments, and related financial activity from wherever a customer’s money lives. That broader view turns fragmented financial data into actionable insights, helping institutions better understand what customers need and how to engage them at the right moments.

The integration combines on-us and open banking data to give Personetics a more complete understanding of a customer’s financial life. Personetics applies proven AI models, informed by years of experience helping financial institutions translate financial data into actionable engagement, to surface personalized financial insights, recommendations, and next best actions. Delivered directly within the bank’s existing digital channels, these experiences help customers better understand their finances and take meaningful action.

For banks and credit unions, the joint solution combines Plaid’s open banking connectivity with Personetics’ personalized engagement capabilities through a single integration path. The solution turns the data into actionable, personalized experiences that help financial institutions deepen customer relationships and remain at the center of their customers’ financial lives.

The outcomes follow: deposits retained rather than lost to other accounts, primacy reinforced over time, and new openings for cross-sell as a fuller financial picture comes into view. For consumers, this means a smarter, more personalized banking experience. Bringing together data from connected accounts helps consumers save more, avoid unnecessary fees, manage debt, and make more informed financial decisions, all within the digital banking experience they already use. Tools such as Personetics’ Engagement Builder can help turn these open banking insights into personalized, needs-based campaigns, such as identifying opportunities to consolidate debt, reduce fees, or increase savings.

“Banks and credit unions have spent years trying to earn a bigger share of their customers' financial lives, and open banking finally gives them a real way to do it,” said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. “When we can bring in data from accounts a customer holds elsewhere, we can surface insights that reflect their full financial picture and help them take smarter action based on it, not just what's sitting in one account. That's what builds primacy over time, and it's why we see this as such a natural fit with Plaid.”

Beyond a comprehensive set of ready-to-deploy Open Finance Intelligence, Personetics enables banks and credit unions to turn Plaid data into actionable, personalized experiences at scale. Through Engagement Builder, financial institutions can design and launch their own custom insights, triggers, and personalized engagement journeys, without having to build AI models from scratch. This flexibility allows them to quickly create differentiated experiences, from identifying debt consolidation opportunities and reducing fees to increasing savings and targeted financial guidance based on each customer's complete financial picture.

“Financial institutions want to serve the whole customer via their own digital platforms. Historically, customers couldn't stay within those platforms and get a 360º view of their finances through a purpose-built UX,” said Adam Yoxtheimer, Head of Partnerships at Plaid. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Personetics, who have designed experiences that live within those platforms, enabling financial institutions to identify opportunities and take action across their customers’ financial lives, not just what flows through a single account."

By combining Plaid's open finance connectivity with Personetics' AI-driven personalization, the two companies are giving banks and credit unions a more complete way to understand their customers and act on that understanding through personalized experiences within the primary account relationship.

For more information on how Personetics is enabling banks and credit unions to drive customer engagement through open banking insights, please click here: https://personetics.com/plaid-partnership/

About Personetics

Personetics, the Cognitive Banking Platform, is a pioneer in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships. Its AI-powered enterprise platform turns customer data into real-time transactional and digital intelligence, driving timely, relevant customer experiences and contextual actions that deliver measurable business outcomes. Serving leading financial institutions worldwide, Personetics continuously analyzes customer data to understand what is happening in each account holder’s financial life, elevating the customer experience and reinforcing the bank’s role as a trusted financial partner. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.