Peraton to Continue Mission-Critical Cyber Work for the U.S. Army

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton has been awarded a mission-critical program to continue providing cybersecurity and network operations in support of the U.S. Army Regional Cyber Center – Europe (RCC-E), as part of an ongoing commitment to keep U.S. and allied forces connected, protected, and ready.

The recompete contract, valued at approximately $117 million and running through 2031, extends Peraton's nearly two-decade partnership with the RCC-E, reinforcing the company's role as a proven provider of essential cyber defense capabilities across the European and African theaters.

“As large-scale cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, defending the Army’s networks is not just an IT mission — it is a national security imperative,” said Tom Afferton, President of Cyber and Intelligence at Peraton. “Through always-on cyber defenses, Peraton brings the trust and technical expertise needed to ensure that U.S. Armed Forces and allied partners can operate with confidence in an increasingly contested digital battlespace.”

Under this contract, Peraton will deliver full-spectrum cyber and network operations — including 24/7/365 network security monitoring, incident response, threat hunting, forensics and malware analysis, penetration testing, and enterprise infrastructure management.

The RCC-E, headquartered at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, sits at the intersection of some of the most consequential military and diplomatic activity in the world and serves as the Army's primary cyber defense hub across Europe and Africa — responsible for operating, managing, and defending the networks that U.S. forces rely on to plan, coordinate, and sustain military operations.

Peraton's continued support reflects the company's longstanding commitment to provide solutions, services, and expertise that give American troops and allied nations a tactical edge against foreign adversaries.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence. As one of the world’s leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, we serve as a valued partner to the government, delivering trusted, highly differentiated solutions to protect our nation and allies from threats across digital and physical domains. Learn how we help sustain your way of life at peraton.com.