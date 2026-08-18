Frost Bank Teams with Blend to Speed Up Account Opening and Boost Completion Rates by 60%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced that Frost Bank, a top 50 U.S. bank with more than $53 billion in assets, has successfully modernized its deposit account application experience through Blend.

"Blend gives us confidence that we can continue to drive new customers to the online channel because we know they will have a great experience," said Brad Bremer, SVP of Consumer Deposit Products at Frost Bank. Share

The partnership has resulted in a 60% increase in digital account application completions and an 80% reduction in manual review requirements — results that reflect Frost's longstanding commitment to delivering an experience that goes beyond what customers expect from a large bank.

Extending the Premier Customer Experience Across the Entire Bank

For Frost Bank, the digital account opening process is far more than a transaction — it's the bank's front door, and the critical first impression for every new customer. Committed to delivering a consistent, world-class onboarding journey across its entire product portfolio, Frost extended its partnership with Blend to power its digital deposit growth.

"Customer growth is our number one metric for success, and the digital account opening channel is incredibly important for us to meet our strategic goals," said Brad Bremer, SVP of Consumer Deposit Products for Frost Bank. "Blend gives us confidence that we can continue to drive new customers to the online channel because we know they will have a great experience."

This decision built naturally on a lending partnership that began in 2020, through which Blend had already earned high customer satisfaction scores across Frost's home equity, mortgage, and consumer loan products.

"As we rolled out Blend on our lending products, we saw really great customer feedback and success," said Katie Keating, EVP and Director of Consumer Products and Strategy. "That first foray on the lending side gave us the confidence to move over to deposits as well."

Success Across Every Dimension

When Frost launched Blend for deposit account opening, the results came quickly:

Completion rates rose from 50% to 80%, a 30-point leap in customers who start and finish the process.

Manual review fell from 15% to 3%, dramatically streamlining back-end operations.

Accounts now open in as little as 6–7 minutes, delivering on the promise of a truly seamless experience.

NPS climbed from 90% to 94% within just the first months of launch.

“Blend's job is to make sure that when a customer starts an application, they finish it, and that when they finish it, they want to come back,” said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and Head of Blend. “Partners like Frost push us to keep raising the bar on what a great digital banking experience looks like.”

A Platform Built for Continuous Improvement

With the foundation now in place, Frost is focused on using the platform's end-to-end visibility to continuously refine the customer journey. The data flowing through Blend's unified platform is already shaping how the bank thinks about improvement over time.

"A lot of companies today are drowning in data but starving for insights," said Keating. "Having a digital onboarding platform that gives us insight into the journey from start to finish is going to help us derive takeaways that will make the customer experience better and better over time."

For more information on Frost Bank’s success with Blend’s end-to-end digital account opening, read the full case study here.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Learn more at blend.com.

About Frost

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $52 billion in assets at March 31, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.