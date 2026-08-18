Matera and Utila Partner to Help Banks Bring Digital Assets to Their Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matera, a leading provider of modern banking technology, and Utila.io, an institutional-grade digital asset operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership designed to make it easier for financial institutions to offer digital asset services to their customers.

"Banks shouldn’t have to replace their core banking system to participate in the next generation of money" Share

As stablecoins and other digital assets become increasingly integrated into the financial system, banks are exploring how they can enable customers to hold, send and receive digital assets while maintaining the controls, accounting and customer experience expected from a regulated financial institution.

For many banks, however, the challenge is not simply connecting to a blockchain. Existing core banking systems were not designed to manage digital asset balances, wallets or real-time blockchain transactions.

The Matera-Utila partnership addresses that gap.

By integrating Utila’s digital asset infrastructure with Matera’s Digital Twin, banks can add digital asset capabilities alongside their existing core banking environment rather than undertaking a major core transformation.

Utila provides the infrastructure to securely manage wallets, private keys, policies and blockchain transactions, while Matera’s Digital Twin provides a real-time authorization and ledger layer for managing digital asset transactions and balances at the bank and customer level. The architecture allows banks to maintain customer digital asset accounts off-chain while using Utila to securely execute transactions on-chain.

Together, the platforms can enable financial institutions to:

Allow customers to send and receive digital assets, including stablecoins

Track customer digital asset balances and transactions on a banking-grade ledger

Manage bank treasury positions associated with digital asset activity

Apply bank-defined authorization rules and controls before transactions are executed

Connect fiat deposits with digital asset accounts, enabling customers to move between traditional bank deposits and digital assets

Build digital asset experiences into their existing banking channels

Introduce these capabilities without replacing their core banking system

Matera’s Digital Twin is deployed in a bank’s cloud environment and operates alongside the existing core, maintaining both the bank’s treasury position and individual customer digital asset positions. When customers move funds between fiat and stablecoins, for example, Digital Twin can coordinate the corresponding ledger entries while Utila handles the blockchain transaction.

“Banks shouldn’t have to replace their core banking system to participate in the next generation of money,” said Carlos Netto, CEO/Co-Founder Matera. “By combining Matera’s real-time authorization and ledger capabilities with Utila’s digital asset infrastructure, we’re giving banks a practical path to offer digital assets using technology that can operate alongside the systems they already have.”

The partnership also addresses an important distinction between traditional blockchain infrastructure and banking infrastructure. While blockchain platforms provide the mechanism for transferring digital assets, banks still need the ability to maintain customer-level balances, authorize transactions based on bank policies, reconcile treasury positions and integrate digital asset activity with traditional deposit accounts.

Matera’s Digital Twin provides that banking layer, while Utila provides the secure infrastructure required to manage and execute digital asset transactions across blockchain networks.

“A bank offering digital assets to its customers has to answer for every wallet, every key, every transaction, and every policy applied along the way. Utila was built for that level of accountability, and Matera brings the ledger and authorization layer that ties it into how banks actually run. It’s a foundation financial institutions can build real products on,” said Utila Co-founder and CEO, Bentzi Rabi.

The combined solution supports use cases including stablecoin deposits and withdrawals, customer payments and transfers, treasury operations and fiat-to-digital-asset conversion. For example, a bank customer could move funds from a traditional deposit account into USDC, maintain that USDC balance with the bank, and later send it to an external blockchain wallet. Conversely, stablecoins received by the bank can be credited to a customer’s digital asset account and, when requested, converted back into funds held in the customer’s traditional deposit account. These flows are reflected in the joint architecture described by Matera and Utila.

The result is a bridge between traditional banking and digital assets: banks can begin offering new digital asset products while continuing to use their existing core banking infrastructure.

About Matera

Matera provides mission-critical banking technology that enables financial institutions to operate modern, real-time financial services. Matera’s Digital Twin is an authorization engine and high-performance ledger that runs alongside a bank’s existing core, enabling institutions to introduce new products and real-time capabilities without replacing their core banking system.

For more information, visit Matera.

About Utila

Utila is the leading digital asset infrastructure platform for fintechs and enterprises, combining institutional-grade MPC wallets, granular policy controls and deep integrations across banking, compliance, and exchanges. Trusted by 300+ organizations, Utila processes $25B+ in monthly volume and has secured over $200B in transactions.

For more information, visit Utila.io.