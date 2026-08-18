Compass Group Partners with Koma Precision to Build a National Platform in Precision Machine Tool Accessories and Calibration Services

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a multi-year investment thesis research process focused on the calibration services space, Compass Group Equity Partners has announced its partnership with Koma Precision, a national provider of precision machine tool accessories, custom-engineered manufacturing solutions, calibration services, and aftermarket parts and support. The business is headquartered in Connecticut with operations in Indiana.

Since its founding in 1982, Koma has established itself as a trusted technical partner to manufacturers, providing highly engineered precision machining products and calibration solutions supported by a nationwide service platform and growing aftermarket business.

"Koma has built an exceptional reputation through its technical expertise, customer relationships, and aftermarket service capabilities and aligns well with Compass Group’s strategy of partnering with industrial businesses that serve mission-critical applications," said Ryan Roepke, Director at Compass Group. "Our goal is to partner with management to help build on this strong foundation with continued organic growth and opportunities for strategic add-ons.”

"We believe this partnership will provide resources and strategic support to invest further in our people, expand our capabilities, and grow our product offerings all while maintaining the high level of service our customers have come to rely on," said Dave Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Koma Precision. "Compass Group shares our vision for what Koma can become, and together we’re excited for this next chapter.”

Compass Group partnered with the existing ownership and management team, who retained a meaningful ownership stake and will continue leading the day-to-day business.

Koma Precision is the sixth platform investment from Compass Group's Fund III, which closed in April 2024 with $408 million in commitments. Alongside Roepke, the Compass Group deal team included Kevin Pavlacic, Vice President; Tyler Wilson, Associate; and Matt Leritz, Associate.

Compass Group was advised by K&L Gates. Koma Precision was advised by CIBC.

About Compass Group Equity Partners

Compass Group Equity Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on partnering with founders to help build lower middle-market companies. Founded in 2014, Compass Group brings a thesis-driven approach and decades of operational, financial, and strategic experience to aid management teams in accelerating growth for long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.cgep.com.