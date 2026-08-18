TradePMR by Robinhood Integrates with Artha to Offer Scenario Based Optimization and Rebalancing

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradePMR by Robinhood, a provider of custodial services and technology solutions for growth-focused RIAs, today announced a new integration with Artha, a wealth management platform focused on scenario-based stress testing, optimization, and rebalancing.

Empowering TradePMR advisors with smarter portfolio analysis, optimization and rebalancing. Share

Through this integration, financial advisors who custody with TradePMR can access Artha’s AI-driven portfolio construction and analysis tools, allowing them to evaluate existing client portfolios, develop model strategies, and assess how portfolios may behave under different economic and market environments. More specifically, the platform allows advisors to better align portfolios with client preferences and long-term investment objectives. Additionally, advisors can explore how portfolio allocations may respond to changing assumptions around factors such as interest rates, inflation, growth, and geopolitical developments. By incorporating scenario analysis into the portfolio design process, advisors can evaluate trade-offs and refine allocations.

Advisors will be able to sign up directly with Artha and their data directly from Fusion via the API integration between the platforms. Once authenticated, advisor’s client account and portfolio data will automatically import into Artha, enabling them to analyze client portfolios, apply portfolio optimizations to those client portfolios, rebalance and trade client accounts, and implement tax-loss harvesting strategies for their taxable clients.

Advisors who choose to participate will be provided with trial access and be offered preferred pricing.

“With the increasing complexity of markets and client demand for portfolio customization, advisors are looking for tools that help them evaluate portfolios across a range of possible macro scenarios rather and the ability to provide customization at scale,” said Justin Lowry, Co-Founder and President of Artha. “Integrating with TradePMR allows us to make scenario-based portfolio construction and client customization easily accessible to their advisors.”

Artha is built by Global Beta Advisors, an investment advisory firm with more than 50 years of combined portfolio management experience. The platform reflects a long-standing focus on global asset allocation, risk management, and portfolio design across market cycles.

If you’re an existing advisor on the TradePMR platform and would like to begin trial access with Artha, please reach out to Artha’s support team at support@helloartha.com for enablement.

For more information about Artha, please visit helloartha.com. For more information about TradePMR, please visit https://www.tradepmr.com/.

ABOUT TRADEPMR by Robinhood

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) to provide innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Clearwater, Florida, works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

TradePMR, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

"TradePMR," "TradePMR, Inc.," and "TradePMR by Robinhood" are trade names used by Trade-PMR, Inc.

ABOUT ARTHA

Artha is a wealth management platform designed to support registered investment advisors with portfolio construction, optimization, and customization tools. Developed by Global Beta Advisors, Artha integrates scenario-based analysis with portfolio management workflows to help advisors explore portfolio behavior under varying assumptions and objectives.

Artha’s team brings decades of experience in global asset allocation, separately managed accounts, and exchange-traded fund development, with experience spanning multiple market cycles and asset classes.