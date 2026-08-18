Diligent, NSBMA and COSSBA Launch First Edvance Cohort to Strengthen Student Voices in School Governance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, along with the National Student Board Member Association (NSBMA) and the Consortium of State School Boards Associations (COSSBA), today announced the inaugural Edvance Cohort, a national professional development initiative created to support student board representatives serving on school district governing boards.

Good governance depends on the right people having access to the right information, tools and processes to participate effectively in decision-making. Share

As school systems increasingly recognize that students want a more meaningful voice in the decisions that shape their education, the Edvance Cohort will help student representatives contribute with greater confidence, context and impact. Through virtual training, peer networking and expert-led learning throughout the academic year, the Edvance Cohort equips students with the knowledge, tools and strategic frameworks needed to participate meaningfully in district governance, policy development and community engagement.

“Student board members bring firsthand perspective on how policies are experienced every day,” said Allyson Chan, Programming Director at NSBMA. “The Edvance Cohort is an important step in helping students build the confidence and leadership skills to shape decision-making in ways that benefit their peers and their communities.”

“Good governance depends on the right people having access to the right information, tools and processes to participate effectively in decision-making,” added Ellen Glasgow, Senior Vice President, Mission Driven Organizations at Diligent. “We’re incredibly proud to be sponsoring student board representatives with the governance knowledge, technology and practical skills they need to contribute meaningfully alongside adult board members.”

The Edvance Cohort will offer a series of virtual professional learning opportunities for nominated students during the 2026–2027 academic year, including the Student Trustee Action Readiness Training (START) Conference, the Students Tackling Effective Policy Solutions (STEPS) Conference and the Budgeting in Unity: Dialogue, Governance, Equity, and Transparency (BUDGET) training, with an optional in-person learning opportunity at the COSSBA National Conference, in March 2027 in Dallas.

“School boards are strongest when they create meaningful opportunities for students to be part of the governance conversation,” said Kathy McFarland, Executive Director at COSSBA. “The Edvance Cohort helps student board representatives build the confidence and governance understanding needed to contribute effectively, while also helping districts strengthen how they listen to and learn from student perspectives.”

The cohort begins September 18–20, 2026, with the virtual START Conference, the first in a yearlong series of learning experiences designed to help student board representatives lead with confidence and contribute meaningfully to district governance.

Districts that wish to submit their student representative for consideration for the 2026-2027 cohort can apply here by September 4, 2026.

Learn more about Diligent Community, governance software purpose-built for public sector boards, councils, and committees.

About Diligent

Diligent is the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, helping more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members to clarify risk and elevate governance. The Diligent One Platform gives practitioners, the C-suite and the board a consolidated view of their entire GRC practice so they can more effectively manage risk, build greater resilience and make better decisions, faster. Learn more at diligent.com.

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About the National Student Board Member Association (NSBMA)

NSBMA connects, supports, and empowers student school board members and other educational stakeholders to advance student representation in education decision-making, providing the skills, tools, and knowledge to drive meaningful change in their schools and communities.

About the Consortium of State School Boards Associations (COSSBA)

The Consortium of State School Boards Associations (COSSBA) is a nationwide alliance that serves state school boards associations by delivering comprehensive training, nonpartisan federal advocacy, and support necessary to achieve excellence in local school governance and high-quality public education in local communities. COSSBA serves 27 state associations representing 7,500 local school boards, 52,000 school board members, and over 27 million K-12 students.