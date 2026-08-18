Stratasys and Limbitless Solutions Expand Ongoing Partnership Providing Access to 3D-Printed Prosthetics for Children

MINNETONKA, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global leader in additive manufacturing solutions, and Limbitless Solutions, a nonprofit research facility at the University of Central Florida dedicated to empowering children through bionics, today announced the expansion of a 12-year collaboration that has already helped deliver hundreds of 3D-printed prosthetic devices to children across the United States and beyond.

The expanded partnership will feature a renewed focus on sustainability, education, and increasing access to 3D-printed prosthetics for children everywhere.

Since 2014, Stratasys has supported Limbitless in its mission to empower individuals and increase accessibility through interdisciplinary teamwork, STEAM education, and expressive assistive technology. Through donations of materials, advanced additive manufacturing technology, and engineering expertise, Stratasys has helped the organization provide life-changing prosthetic solutions while inspiring future engineers and innovators. Using Stratasys additive manufacturing, Limbitless produced end-use prosthetic components, 3D printed molds for thermoformed cosmetic elements, and accelerated product development through rapid prototyping prior to injection-molded production.

For many children, these prosthetics provide functionality, as well as help build confidence, encourage self-expression, and create a sense of possibility.

The partnership includes a dedicated Limbitless lab at the University of Central Florida, equipped with multiple Stratasys systems, where students gain hands-on experience using 3D printing to create social impact and develop real-world engineering skills.

This year, the two organizations have put a greater focus on sustainability. Stratasys donated one of its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) F370® 3D printers to support ongoing operations, student education, and community outreach, demonstrating how corporate social responsibility and circular manufacturing can work together to create lasting impact.

“This long-standing partnership reflects the best of what Stratasys has to offer,” said Rosa Coblens, VP Sustainability & Communications at Stratasys. “Through our Mindful Manufacturing™ approach, we are advancing sustainability while supporting meaningful social impact. By reconditioning high-performing equipment through our Certified Pre-Owned program, we not only reduce waste but also enable purpose-driven organizations like Limbitless to extend their reach and empower more lives.”

“Stratasys has been with us since day one,” said Albert Manero, PhD, Executive Director and Co-founder of Limbitless Solutions. “What started as a short phone call while I was in graduate school turned into a decade-long partnership that shows how additive manufacturing can create a tangible impact for the children we serve and the future engineers and designers working to build a more accessible world.”

The Stratasys Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program extends the life of additive manufacturing equipment through factory-certified refurbishment and redeployment. By providing organizations with access to reliable, high-quality 3D printing technology, the program supports Stratasys' commitment to circular manufacturing and resource efficiency.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors” of Stratasys’ annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.