Planet DDS Marks Mid-Year Growth with Expanded AI Agent Suite and New Platform Packaging

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS today shared mid-year results that reflect the market's growing confidence in its approach. Year-over-year ARR growth for its core solution, Denticon, reached 24.3%, cementing its position as the standard for growth-focused dental organizations.

Momentum was driven in part by significant new enterprise wins, including Coast Dental (88 locations), Jefferson Dental (60 locations), Mosaic Dental Collective (47 locations), and Orthodontic Partners (62 locations).

“Growth like this comes from solving a real problem: DSOs are tired of paying for complexity instead of results. Our job is to give them one platform that scales with them and AI that lightens the load on their teams. These results tell us we're building the right thing,” said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS.

A Growing Suite of AI Agents

Planet DDS continues building out its AI agent suite with the industry's staffing shortage squarely in mind.

The Confirmation Agent and Recall Agent handle patient confirmations and recall outreach automatically across every location. Earlier in August, Planet DDS launched two additional agents: Missed Appointment Rescheduling Agent recovers chair time lost to no-shows using an empathetic, non-accusatory outreach approach, and Cancellation Rescheduling Agent works the cancelled-appointment list to rebook the slot before the chair goes cold.

Introducing DentalOS® Add-On Suites

Alongside its agent expansion, Planet DDS is introducing a new way for practices to access the platform's growing capabilities. DentalOS® now serves as the base platform, with five add-on suites practices can pick and choose from based on what they actually need: Agents+, Clinical Voice+, Imaging+, Patient+, and Payments+. A DSO only pays for the suites it uses.

Once a DSO adds a suite, every capability inside it, current and future, comes with it at no additional cost. A practice on Clinical Voice+, for example, gets every clinical documentation tool Planet DDS has released and will release, from AI Voice Perio to AI Voice Restorative Charting, without needing to evaluate and purchase each one separately. This flexible pricing means a group only pays for the suites it uses.

"Customers want the flexibility to invest in the tools that matter most to their DSO, and the confidence that value keeps showing up inside the suites they've already chosen," said Nathan James, Chief Product Officer of Planet DDS.

“DSOs end up managing fragmented systems, disconnected point solutions, and piecemeal pricing right when they're trying to scale,” said Nathan James, Chief Product Officer at Planet DDS. “We want DSOs to have real control over their investment instead. Suites let every group build a platform that matches what they actually do, and as we keep shipping new features inside each suite, that investment keeps paying off without any extra purchasing decisions on their end.”

Partnerships and Community Growth

Planet DDS's open ecosystem has grown to more than 80 signed integration partners, giving DSOs the flexibility to connect the tools they already rely on without leaving the platform. Among these, the Planet DDS partnership with Microsoft has become a key piece of how the company supports enterprise IT infrastructure for large DSOs, helping standardize security, identity management, and system reliability across every location on the platform.

In May, Planet DDS co-hosted the inaugural Dental Capital Forum in New York City alongside Aquiline Capital Partners, Dykema, and West Monroe, an invitation-only gathering of dental investors, DSO leaders, and advisors that was well-received enough that the founding partners are already planning to make it an annual event. This February, the company also held Orbit, its annual Leadership & User Summit, drawing more than 500 attendees to Scottsdale, Arizona for over thirty sessions on RCM, clinical workflows, AI applications, and executive leadership. Orbit returns March 31 to April 3, 2027, with a new executive track, a golf tournament, and expanded content.

Planet DDS also continued building out its education platforms in the first half of the year, including The Dental Economist Show (130+ episodes since 2024), The Morning Grind newsletter (40+ issues since 2025), and its 2026 Mid-Year Dental Industry Outlook Report, released in July.

Recognition

Additionally, Planet DDS's momentum has been reflected in a run of recent industry recognition:

Inc. Regionals: #68 on the list, reflecting 93% two-year growth

#68 on the list, reflecting 93% two-year growth ADSO Innovation Award: won for the second consecutive year, this time recognizing Team Artemis

won for the second consecutive year, this time recognizing Team Artemis SaaS Awards Finalist: DentalOS with AI, Best SaaS Product for Healthcare and Life Sciences

DentalOS with AI, Best SaaS Product for Healthcare and Life Sciences Merit Awards: Gold Winner, Best Places to Work

Gold Winner, Best Places to Work Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence: Silver, Company of the Year, Healthcare Technology

Silver, Company of the Year, Healthcare Technology Inc. 5000: Planet DDS was ranked 2,523 on the 2026 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

What's Next

As the year continues, Planet DDS will expand its agent suite and platform capabilities with the same goal in mind: making clinicians' lives easier, streamlining day-to-day operations, and giving DSOs a platform that helps them grow.

To learn more about how Planet DDS can be your partner in growth, visit www.planetdds.com.

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About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. Planet DDS is the leading dental enterprise software company in North America, delivering DentalOS®—the platform built to run the dental enterprise, not just the practice. As the industry enters the dental enterprise era, Planet DDS gives DSO and multi-location group executives the visibility, control, and financial performance to run every location, every specialty, and every dollar as one connected organization. Built on an open ecosystem with 80+ integration partners, DentalOS connects Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging on a single data layer—cloud-native since 2003 and enterprise-proven at scale. More than half of the top 60 DSOs in North America trust Planet DDS with solutions used across 14,500 practices and 175,000 users nationwide.