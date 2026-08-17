Presidio Trust and CANOPY Sign Lease for 102 Montgomery Street

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Trust has signed a lease with CANOPY, a boutique top-tier co-working and flexible office provider, for the full building at 102 Montgomery Street. It is the last historic brick structure on the Presidio’s Main Post to be restored and activated, and one of the largest leases signed in the Presidio this year.

“The Presidio offers an exceptional opportunity to expand our footprint in a setting unlike any other,” said Bahram Mohebi, CANOPY co-founder & CEO. Share

Originally constructed in 1896, the building had been vacant since the 1970s. Following an 18-month, full-scale rehabilitation by the Trust, the property has been brought back to life for modern use while preserving its historic character. Designer Yves Behar and his firm fuseproject will complete a custom buildout across approximately 40,000 square feet spanning three floors and a basement, creating state-of-the-art workspace for CANOPY clients. Designed to welcome both individual workers and to provide small group office space, the new location is expected to open in spring of 2027.

“CANOPY Presidio will represent our most idyllic location and design,” says Yves Behar of fuseproject. “We are custom designing every element of the interior and furniture to mirror the historical beauty of the building and surrounding landscape. Our aim is to provide our members a state-of-the-art experience to do work as well as receive visitors. If comfort, inspiration and status is important to your business, CANOPY Presidio is the place to be.”

CANOPY currently operates successful locations in San Francisco’s Financial District, Jackson Square, and Pacific Heights, as well as in Menlo Park at Springline, with a majority of members in Venture Capital and professional services. “The Presidio offers an exceptional opportunity to expand our footprint in a setting unlike any other,” said Bahram Mohebi, CANOPY co-founder & CEO. “Our clients will benefit from an inspiring work environment that combines access to nature, amazing Bridge and Bay views, and the distinctive character of a historic building. CANOPY Presidio will be a compelling alternative to the nearby Letterman buildings.” Amenities planned for the building include four suites with embedded conference rooms, shared conference room options, private offices, two board rooms, kitchens on every floor, a cafe on the first floor for members, and a small gym and treatment room for members.

“We’re very pleased to welcome CANOPY to the Presidio,” said Daryl Ansel, interim director of commercial asset management, Presidio Trust. “Creating places where people can work, connect, and engage with the park strengthens the Presidio’s vitality and supports a dynamic tenant community.”

Six hundred of the Presidio’s eight hundred buildings contribute to its designation as a National Historic Landmark District—the highest level of historic recognition in the United States. Today, 4,000 people work in 350+ businesses in the park. Revenue generated through leasing supports the Presidio Trust’s work to maintain and operate the park as a national park site that is free and open to all. Current occupancy across residential and commercial properties stands at 97 percent.

For information on leasing commercial space and availabilities in the Presidio, please visit https://presidio.gov/lease-an-office and contact leasing@presidiotrust.gov.

About Building 102 (102 Montgomery Street)

As the U.S. Army closed smaller posts around the West in the 1880s and 1890s, it relocated troops to strategically located posts like the Presidio. To accommodate this growth, the Army constructed Building 102 as a two-company barracks early in 1896; 102 is part of a row of identical barracks buildings (101-105) constructed using the same standardized plans from the Quartermaster General's Office between 1895 and 1897. These barracks were a substantial improvement in living conditions over the drafty wooden barracks in use since the Civil War, being constructed of brick and having indoor plumbing, heating, mess halls, kitchens, reading rooms, barber shops, and tailor shops. Originally the home to companies of the Fifth U.S. Artillery Regiment, it housed many different Army units over the decades before being converted to dormitory-style housing and offices in the 1970s.

About CANOPY

CANOPY is a network of exceptional shared office space for members, locally placed, committed to supporting your ventures and inspiring your next conversations. CANOPY is a carbon neutral and certified B Corporation, a for-profit business certified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

About the Presidio + Presidio Trust

The Presidio is one of America’s most visited national park sites, located within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Spanning 1,500 acres next to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio is among the most biologically diverse parks in America. Historically a home to native peoples and a military post under three flags, its facilities have been reinvented as museums, restaurants, hotels, homes, and offices. The Presidio Trust is the federal agency that stewards the Presidio, in partnership with the National Park Service and with support from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. The Trust sustains the Presidio by leasing homes and workplaces and offering visitor amenities. Learn more at presidio.gov.