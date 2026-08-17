-

CACI Selected to Strengthen and Modernize Technology Architectures for U.S. Space Force Guardians

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced it has been selected to deliver technology that will defend U.S. interests against adversarial threats for the U.S. Space Force. Under the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC) Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range (NITE‑STAR) contract, CACI will deliver critical technology advancements that strengthen and modernize the test and training architectures required for realistic operations.

“This award marks the first of many opportunities to bring together the combined strengths of CACI and ARKA to deliver next-generation space capabilities for the U.S. Space Force,” said Andreas Nonnenmacher, CACI Senior Vice President of Space. “As the space domain becomes increasingly contested, we're equipping Guardians with advanced technologies that enable realistic testing, accelerate mission readiness, and strengthen America's advantage in space.”

CACI will collaborate with U.S. Space Force (USSF) OTTI and SYD 81 to rapidly design, develop, and deploy tailored technologies across live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) environments. The development and sustainment of these space and ground‑based capabilities will enhance testing, evaluation, and training operations, ensuring systems are rigorously validated and Guardians are fully prepared for operationally realistic space engagements and advanced threat scenarios. CACI is one of 15 awardees under this multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) valued at up to $981 million over two five-year periods.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company that expands the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies that help our customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and anticipate and defeat evolving threats. Our 27,000 talented employees and strong culture drive our success and have earned CACI recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit caci.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:
Gino Bona
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(571) 597-2787, gino.bona@caci.com

Investor Relations:
George Price
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com

Industry:

CACI International Inc

NYSE:CACI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:
Gino Bona
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(571) 597-2787, gino.bona@caci.com

Investor Relations:
George Price
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com

More News From CACI International Inc

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year and Issues Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced results today for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2026, and issued guidance for fiscal year 2027. “CACI’s outstanding fiscal year 2026 performance demonstrates the power of our differentiated strategy, our relentless focus on execution, and underscores the technology-first national security company we have become. In a challenging environment, we grew free cash flow by 66%, delivered high-single d...

CACI Secures $500M C-UAS IDIQ Contract; SkyValor Selected as First Task Order for JIATF-401’s Domestic Shield Effort

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that as the first task order of a three-year $500 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, SkyValor, CACI’s advanced drone defense system, will be deployed to strategic locations as part of a larger national security effort led by Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) to defend U.S. interests at home and abroad against fast-growing unmanned threats. SkyValor is built to find, track,...

CACI Continues Modernization of U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command’s Integrated Business Systems

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year technology contract valued at up to $113 million by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) to continue modernizing a portfolio of mission-critical business applications used by both ashore personnel and MSC’s global fleet. “The Military Sealift Command plays a vital role in sustaining U.S. and allied operations around the world, and CACI is proud to continue supporting...
Back to Newsroom