CACI Selected to Strengthen and Modernize Technology Architectures for U.S. Space Force Guardians

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced it has been selected to deliver technology that will defend U.S. interests against adversarial threats for the U.S. Space Force. Under the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC) Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range (NITE‑STAR) contract, CACI will deliver critical technology advancements that strengthen and modernize the test and training architectures required for realistic operations.

“This award marks the first of many opportunities to bring together the combined strengths of CACI and ARKA to deliver next-generation space capabilities for the U.S. Space Force,” said Andreas Nonnenmacher, CACI Senior Vice President of Space. “As the space domain becomes increasingly contested, we're equipping Guardians with advanced technologies that enable realistic testing, accelerate mission readiness, and strengthen America's advantage in space.”

CACI will collaborate with U.S. Space Force (USSF) OTTI and SYD 81 to rapidly design, develop, and deploy tailored technologies across live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) environments. The development and sustainment of these space and ground‑based capabilities will enhance testing, evaluation, and training operations, ensuring systems are rigorously validated and Guardians are fully prepared for operationally realistic space engagements and advanced threat scenarios. CACI is one of 15 awardees under this multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) valued at up to $981 million over two five-year periods.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company that expands the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies that help our customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and anticipate and defeat evolving threats. Our 27,000 talented employees and strong culture drive our success and have earned CACI recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit caci.com.