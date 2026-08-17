Balfour Beatty Communities and U.S. Army Fort Jackson Celebrate Completion of 19 New Homes at Fort Jackson Family Homes

FORT JACKSON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities, a longtime partner of the Department of War, joined U.S. Army Fort Jackson leadership and military families to celebrate the completion of 19 newly constructed homes at Fort Jackson Family Homes. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the delivery of new housing across the Howie Village and Pierce Terrace neighborhoods and represents a significant milestone in the community's ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

The newly completed homes are part of a $15 million housing investment made possible through the ongoing partnership between Balfour Beatty Communities and the U.S. Army to modernize and improve housing at Fort Jackson Family Homes. The investment encompasses demolition, infrastructure upgrades, site development, and new home construction, resulting in modern, purpose-built residences that enhance quality of life for military families while supporting readiness and long-term community sustainability.

The 19 homes offer modern living spaces designed to meet the needs of today's military families. Construction features upgraded amenities such as electric vehicle charging outlets in garages and ENERGY STAR® appliances. The new residences also feature modern layouts, energy-efficient systems, and upgraded infrastructure that enhance comfort, convenience, safety, and sustainability for residents.

The ceremony was attended by Army leadership, representatives from Balfour Beatty Communities, project partners, military families, and Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) celebrating the completion of the homes and the continued investment in Fort Jackson's housing portfolio. The event also recognized the first family preparing to move into the newly completed homes, marking the transition from construction to community and welcoming residents into the newest neighborhoods at Fort Jackson Family Homes.

“Military housing is often something people may take for granted if they have never been part of the military community,” said Col. David G. Gaugush, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson Commander. “Like any resource, quality housing is limited, which is why today's addition to our housing inventory is such a significant milestone for Fort Jackson Family Homes. These homes represent more than new construction. They will be places where families build their lives, children play, and communities grow. Quality housing is essential to supporting our Soldiers and their families, and ultimately contributes to mission readiness across the installation.”

“Today's ribbon cutting reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality homes and communities that support military families,” said Theresa Steele, Vice President, Project Management, Balfour Beatty Communities. “Working alongside the Army, we continue to invest in housing solutions that improve quality of life and provide residents with homes that meet the needs of today's military families.”

Since partnering with the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson in 2008, Balfour Beatty Communities has worked closely with installation leadership to maintain, improve, and modernize on-base housing. The completion of the Howie Village and Pierce Terrace homes represents another step in the long-term partnership's commitment to providing exceptional housing and community experience for military families stationed at Fort Jackson.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.