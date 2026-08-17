Trane Technologies and Eaton Collaborate on Industry-First Reference Design to Help Boost AI Data Center Efficiency and Cut Installation Costs

SWORDS, Ireland & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, and intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced a strategic collaboration integrating advanced thermal management and electrical system architectures to help accelerate AI-factory deployment, enhance efficiency and lower costs.

Trane Technologies and Eaton are introducing a first-of-its kind reference design that replaces a traditionally slow, manual and siloed design process with a unified, intelligent system for power and cooling for next-generation data centers. By advancing medium-voltage designs for higher-power density AI factories, the companies can achieve combined energy efficiency gains of up to 15%, cut copper use by as much as 80% and reduce installation costs by up to 30% compared to conventional, low-voltage designs, while enabling faster deployment and reducing complexity. As global data center capacity may almost triple by 2030, with AI driving about 70% of that growth, the reference design provides a more resource-efficient approach to scaling data center infrastructure.

The new reference design is included in both the Trane® Continuum Rubin DSX and Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platforms, built in alignment with the NVIDIA DSX platforms, with Eaton’s technology helping provide power distribution for the Trane platform. By combining the expertise of both companies into coordinated reference designs, data center customers can help accelerate development cycles through pre-coordinated thermal and electrical power systems from grid to chip. The companies’ approach breaks down traditional systems-in-silos architectures, enabling power distribution and cooling systems to exchange leading indicators, respond more dynamically to needs and enhance data center performance.

“AI and high-performance computing are transforming the demands placed on data centers, and customers want solutions that can keep pace with their needs,” said Mauro J. Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. “By combining our advanced thermal management solutions with Eaton’s innovative power management solutions, we’re delivering a coordinated design that helps customers accelerate deployment, improve efficiency and confidently plan to scale for the future.”

“We’re advancing the industry standard for speed of deployment by progressing reference designs into unified systems teams can deploy repeatedly. Aligned with the NVIDIA DSX platform, we’re integrating our medium-voltage power systems and white space thermal management solutions with Trane’s advanced thermal management system architecture to help accelerate AI-factory deployment at scale,” said Michael Regelski, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton.

The Eaton and Trane Technologies reference design is built to work smoothly with the NVIDIA® Omniverse™ DSX Blueprint for AI data centers. The combined approach establishes a more consistent, predictable method for planning and delivering electrical, thermal and digital control infrastructure required for AI‑driven environments. The coordinated architecture simplifies setup, reduces risk during deployment, and improves overall performance for today’s technologies. It is also designed to evolve as emerging liquid cooling technologies and direct current architectures become mainstream.

“AI factories demand tightly coordinated power, cooling and compute infrastructure to operate efficiently at scale. By aligning with the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, Trane Technologies and Eaton are helping customers reduce complexity and accelerate deployment of next-generation AI data centers,” said Vladimir Troy, Vice President of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. “This new integrated approach supports the robust, scalable foundations enterprises need to unlock the full potential of generative and reasoning AI and turn data into faster, smarter outcomes.”

Learn more about how Trane Technologies and Eaton are working together.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments through a broad portfolio of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and controls, services, parts and supply. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical in nature, including, but not limited to, statements that relate to market outlook, estimated cost savings, product and service innovations, and anticipated end-user benefits of these innovations. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are outside of either company’s control and may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in the annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed by each of Trane Technologies and Eaton and other SEC filings filed by each company. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect each company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Neither Trane Technologies nor Eaton assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.