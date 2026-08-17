Elavon renews partnership with Sage to simplify payments for growing businesses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, the merchant payment division of U.S. Bank and one of Europe’s leading global merchant acquirers, and Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, have renewed their long-standing partnership to continue delivering simple, seamless and scalable payment solutions to even more Sage customers across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The renewed partnership is underpinned by a shared commitment to customer success and looks to simplify the payments process. It offers Sage customers access to Elavon’s trusted payment services to support operationality and growth with innovative solutions to best fit their needs.

Committed to customer success

Elavon and Sage retain their shared focus on delivering long-term value and helping customers navigate their payment options with confidence in an increasingly complex ecosystem.

Sage customers will be able to access Elavon’s integrated acquiring and gateway solutions that are simple to manage, seamless for end users, and designed to support every stage of the growth journey, from scaling SMEs to global enterprises.

Customers can diversify their payment acceptance model and explore additional revenue channels without added operational complexity through innovative payment solutions, underpinned by robust fraud and security features and embedded capabilities, that ensure payments remain scalable and reliable.

Hemlata Narasimhan, European President, Merchant Payment Services at Elavon, said: “Businesses today face an increasingly complex payments landscape, and knowing where to start can be difficult. Through our renewed partnership with Sage, we’re looking to remove some of that complexity to make it easier for their customers to get up and running with access to our trusted payment solutions that can help them scale with confidence.”

Juha Harkonen, VP Strategic Partnerships at Sage, said: "Sage 50 and Sage 200 customers rely on connected payment experiences that are simple to use and easy to manage. Our continued relationship with Elavon helps ensure customers using these solutions can access trusted payment capabilities that support efficient day-to-day operations and business growth."

About Elavon

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, delivers secure, scalable payments solutions and dedicated support to businesses across the United States, Europe and Canada.

As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for the smallest businesses to the largest global enterprises.

U.S. Bank Europe DAC. Registered in Ireland with Companies Registration Office. The liability of the member is limited. United Kingdom branch registered in England and Wales under the number BR022122.

U.S. Bank Europe DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is a credit institution authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request.

U.S. Bank Europe DAC. Registered in Ireland – Number 418442.

Registered Office: Block F1, Cherrywood Business Park, Dublin 18, D18 W2X7, Ireland.

U.S. Bank Europe DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitalising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our AI-powered platform connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.