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Marpai Expands Relationship with Claritev to Help Reduce Healthcare Costs for Employer Clients

Expanded agreement builds on PHCS network access with pre- and post-payment integrity capabilities spanning the claims lifecycle

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MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (NYSE: CTEV), a healthcare technology, data, and insights company, today announced that Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) has expanded its relationship with Claritev to bring comprehensive pre- and post-payment integrity capabilities to the health plans and claims it administers.

Marpai currently uses Claritev’s PHCS® Network to provide access to healthcare providers and negotiated rates outside its clients’ primary networks. The expanded agreement extends the relationship across the claims lifecycle, helping Marpai identify potential billing errors, waste, and inappropriate payments before and after claims are paid. The new capabilities are expected to help identify millions of dollars in potential savings opportunities for Marpai’s self-funded employer clients.

“Marpai’s decision to expand from network access to a broader set of Claritev capabilities reflects the value of taking a connected approach across the claims lifecycle,” said Dallas Scrip, Senior Vice President, TPA Segment at Claritev. “By combining national network access with pre- and post-payment integrity capabilities powered by advanced analytics, automation, and responsible AI use, we can help empower Marpai to improve payment accuracy, identify more savings opportunities, and deliver greater value for its employer clients.”

Under the expanded agreement, Marpai will access additional Claritev solutions, including Advanced Code Editing, Itemized Bill Review, Diagnosis-Related Group Validation, Data Mining, Coordination of Benefits, and Specialty Claim Reviews.

Together, these capabilities will help enable Marpai to identify potential issues before payment and to review paid claims for additional inaccuracies. Claritev’s payment integrity solutions combine advanced technology and analytics, clinical expertise, and targeted claim review to support greater payment accuracy.

Marpai stated that it selected Claritev based on the breadth of its capabilities, national scale, technology, and clinical expertise, as well as its ability to bring multiple payment integrity services together through one organization. As a technology-forward TPA, Marpai also valued Claritev’s approach to responsible AI use, which combines innovation with human oversight and the governance and compliance controls required when working with healthcare data. The expanded services are expected to be implemented within the next 90 days.

“Employers are looking for every opportunity to manage rising healthcare costs while continuing to provide strong benefits for their employees,” said Steve Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of Marpai. “Expanding our relationship with Claritev gives us access to a broader set of capabilities that can help improve claim payment accuracy, identify meaningful savings, and deliver greater value for our clients.”

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the U.S. healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders — including payers, employers, patients, providers, and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a healthcare technology company providing Third-Party Administration and Pharmacy Benefit Management services. The Company supports self-funded employer health plans with solutions designed to improve plan performance, manage healthcare costs, and enhance member outcomes.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Claritev
Jen O’Connor
VP, Brand Marketing
press@claritev.com

Marpai
Marketing
marketing@marpaihealth.com

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Claritev Corporation

NYSEAM:CTEV
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Headquarters: McLean, VA
CEO: Travis Dalton
Employees: 2800
Organization: PUB
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Contacts

Media Contacts

Claritev
Jen O’Connor
VP, Brand Marketing
press@claritev.com

Marpai
Marketing
marketing@marpaihealth.com

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