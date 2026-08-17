Canary Data and Perplexity Partner to Bring World-Class Investment Research into Perplexity Workflows

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canary Data and Perplexity today announced a partnership that makes Canary's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server available inside Perplexity's answer engine and Perplexity Computer, giving joint clients access to the full Canary platform — its proprietary datasets, its contextual layer, and its AI analysts — without leaving the environment where they already run research.

Canary builds dozens of proprietary datasets — undisclosed major business events, AI disruption exposure, LLM recommendations, professional investor idea pitches, and thousands of web scrapers — and combines them with alternative data including credit card transactions, web traffic, and app traffic, and with filings, insider activity, KPIs, earnings calls and podcasts. AI then adds context to each dataset to make it useful to an investor, and Canary's agents and analysts work on top of it, putting research once possible only for a handful of analysts within reach of any investment team.

Perplexity users can now query the underlying datasets directly, work with the contextualized versions, or hand a question to Canary's analysts and get finished analysis back — choosing the depth that fits the question rather than being handed a single fixed output. Access to data is no longer the binding constraint for most investment teams; knowing which signals matter, and why, still is. A single unexplained executive departure is noise. The same departure, placed against hiring patterns, a customer loss, and a shift in earnings call language, is a thesis.

The companies are launching with a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model. Clients connect existing Canary entitlements to Perplexity directly, with no API configuration or separate credentialing, and query licensed data alongside live web sources in a single workflow with full attribution.

“Canary’s data, context, analysis and agents combine to create products that make every analyst significantly better at their job,” said Joe O’Donnell, Founder and CEO of Canary Data. “We are thrilled to partner with Perplexity to bring our product into their ecosystem.”

“Perplexity is built on the foundation of accurate AI,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “Bringing Canary into Perplexity Computer allows professional public market investors to conduct world-class investment research at the same level as a great analyst, instead of just smart-sounding answers that are wrong or incomplete.”

Canary’s clients include many of the largest and most well-respected investment firms, law firms, allocators, and corporations in the world, across a wide range of investment strategies.

About Canary Data

Canary Data combines dozens of proprietary datasets with mainstream alternative and traditional data, applies AI to make each dataset useful to investors, and builds AI agents and analysts on top to deliver world-class investment analysis at scale. Founded by a former, longtime Partner at Tiger Global, Canary is backed by Tiger Global, Arena Holdings and a number of principals at leading investment firms. Learn more at canarydata.ai.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI agent platform focused on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to power the world’s curiosity. Perplexity began by revolutionizing search with its AI answer engine, which now powers AI agents to learn in real time while completing tasks. Perplexity’s flagship product is Perplexity Computer, a model-agnostic orchestrator of AI agents across tools, files, chips, devices, and more. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com