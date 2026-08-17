Gulf Hotels Group Expands its Management Portfolio in East Africa with Landmark Hospitality Agreement in Kenya

MANAMA, Bahrain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), Bahrain’s leading hospitality company, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Silva Gigiri Ltd to develop the Silva Gigiri Hotel & Residence in Nairobi, Kenya. The agreement represents a pivotal milestone in Gulf Hotels Group’s long-term international expansion strategy, marking the company’s second hotel management contract in East Africa, following the success of Ocean Paradise Resort, GHG’s first property in Zanzibar.

Located on United Nations Crescent in Gigiri, Nairobi’s premier diplomatic area, the USD 30M project will feature an upper-upscale hotel integrated with high-end branded residences, a world-class fine-dining concept, and luxury spa facilities by a renowned international operator. Situated adjacent to the UN Office at Nairobi, as well as numerous embassies and global organizations, the development is designed to cater directly to diplomats, expatriates, corporate executives, and affluent global travellers requiring premium accommodation and lifestyle-oriented living.

Following the formalization of the MOU, both organizations are now progressing to the next phase of the project, securing affiliation with a globally recognized hospitality brand and finalizing the definitive hotel management and franchise agreements.

Ahmed Janahi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, commented:“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone in Gulf Hotels Group’s strategy to expand our footprint across Africa. Kenya stands out as one of the region’s most promising hospitality markets, underpinned by robust economic fundamentals, expanding international connectivity, and rising demand for new, high-quality hospitality assets. Through this collaboration, we look forward to working closely with Silva Gigiri Ltd to bring to life a hotel and branded residence that embodies international standards, operational excellence, and lasting value creation. This expansion will be delivered through a third-party operating model, reinforcing GHG’s asset-light growth strategy as we extend our management platform across the continent.”

Bishar Mohamed Muhamed, Chief Executive Officer of Silva Gigiri Ltd, stated:“This strategic partnership represents a foundational step toward realizing our long-term vision for Silva Gigiri Hotel & Residence within one of Nairobi’s most prominent diplomatic districts. Our ambition is to create a destination that reflects the city’s growing role as a regional diplomatic, business, and investment hub while delivering lasting value for residents, guests, and stakeholders. Gulf Hotels Group brings extensive operational expertise, technical capabilities, and a collaborative approach that make them a strong strategic partner as we progress towards the next phase of the project.”

The project builds upon Silva Gigiri Ltd’s existing footprint in the diplomatic quarter, where it already operates the GLV Collection of boutique luxury residences. For Gulf Hotels Group, the venture represents a core component of its 2026–2030 growth strategy, which prioritizes the expansion of its third-party hotel management platform into high-growth markets across Africa and the Indian Ocean, where rising foreign direct investment and tourism continue to drive institutional demand for experienced hospitality operators.

Construction of the Silva Gigiri Hotel & Residence is scheduled to commence later this month, with a soft opening targeted for 2028. The planned mixed-use development will comprise approximately 250 units, including standard hotel rooms, studios, one and two-bedroom residences, and premium penthouses. Reflecting modern corporate and leisure demands, the property will feature multiple dining venues, wellness and fitness facilities, executive co-working spaces, and a premium conference center specifically tailored for diplomatic, corporate, and MICE events. Furthermore, the project aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 for sustainable urban development, targeting LEED certification through eco-efficient construction and design practices.

*Source: AETOSWire