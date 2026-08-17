Aramark Student Nutrition Expands Partnerships Across the Country to Enhance K-12 Student Dining Experiences

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From chef-inspired menus and local sourcing initiatives to student advisory councils and nutrition education programs, Aramark Student Nutrition is partnering with over a dozen new school districts nationwide to create dining experiences that help students thrive.

The newest partnerships span public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, and faith-based education systems; each program is designed to meet the unique needs of its students and community.

“While every program is tailored to local needs, these partnerships share a common goal: delivering nutritious meals, enhancing the student experience, and creating meaningful opportunities for students to engage with food, wellness, and learning,” said Brisbane Vaillancourt, President and CEO of Aramark Student Nutrition. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve each of these districts and provide meals that nourish students, support their success, and make mealtime something they look forward to each day.”

Illinois

At Queen Bee Elementary School District 16 in Glendale Heights, IL, Aramark is focused on creating a more interactive and personalized dining experience for students. The partnership includes made-to-order dining concepts, rotating menu features, student feedback initiatives, and taste-testing opportunities. Students will have access to a wider variety of chef-inspired meals, locally sourced ingredients, and nutrition education resources that support wellness and informed food choices. The emphasis on customization and choice will help create a dining experience tailored to student preferences.

Maryland

Aramark Student Nutrition’s partnership with Talbot County Public Schools includes expanded local sourcing efforts, nutrition education programming, farmers market initiatives, and technology that provides families with greater access to menu and nutrition information. Together, these efforts are designed to strengthen connections among schools, families, and the local community.

Massachusetts

For Easton Public Schools, Aramark Student Nutrition is elevating the student dining experience through expanded breakfast programs, chef-inspired menu offerings, and fresh, made-to-order meal concepts designed to increase student participation and satisfaction. The partnership is also designed to foster strong community connections by highlighting local food and agriculture, providing nutrition and wellness education, supporting school and community events, and creating opportunities for students, families, and district stakeholders to engage in menu development and program enhancements that reflect the unique needs and values of the Easton community.

New Jersey

In New Jersey’s Camden City School District, Aramark Student Nutrition is set to return to the city of Camden and will launch Camden Fresh, a student-centered dining program featuring chef-inspired menus, scratch cooking, local sourcing, student advisory groups, nutrition education, and expanded farm-to-school initiatives. The program is designed to celebrate local pride while creating a dining experience that reflects the strength and vibrancy of the Camden community.

New York

Charter School of Educational Excellence (Yonkers, NY)

The Charter School of Educational Excellence in Yonkers will have a student-centered dining model that gives students a direct voice in shaping menus, programming, and wellness initiatives.





The Charter School of Educational Excellence in Yonkers will have a student-centered dining model that gives students a direct voice in shaping menus, programming, and wellness initiatives. Dobbs Ferry School District

Aramark Student Nutrition at Dobbs Ferry School District is creating a dining program that reflects community pride through scratch-made meals, local sourcing, and strong stakeholder engagement.





Aramark Student Nutrition at Dobbs Ferry School District is creating a dining program that reflects community pride through scratch-made meals, local sourcing, and strong stakeholder engagement. Malone Central School District

At Malone Central School District, Aramark’s program emphasizes culinary innovation and stronger connections to local agriculture through farm-to-school initiatives and regional sourcing.





At Malone Central School District, Aramark’s program emphasizes culinary innovation and stronger connections to local agriculture through farm-to-school initiatives and regional sourcing. Putnam Valley Central School District

Putnam Valley Central School District’s student nutrition program will offer expanded access to nutritious meals while connecting students and families with resources that support wellness and academic success.

North Carolina

At Carteret County Public Schools in Beaufort, Aramark Student Nutrition is creating a dining program centered on student engagement, culinary career exploration, and community partnerships. Students will have opportunities to interact with local chefs, participate in culinary competitions and internships, and engage with farm-to-school initiatives that showcase the region’s food heritage.

Pennsylvania

Erie Catholic School System

Serving five schools, Aramark Student Nutrition at Erie Catholic School System is introducing a unified dining program focused on wellness and culinary excellence across the system.





Serving five schools, Aramark Student Nutrition at Erie Catholic School System is introducing a unified dining program focused on wellness and culinary excellence across the system. Mother Teresa Academy (Erie, PA)

Mother Teresa Academy, also in Erie, will have a modernized dining experience with fresh menu options, chef-developed meals, and expanded breakfast offerings designed to meet the needs of a growing student community.

South Carolina

At Fairfield County School District in Winnsboro, Aramark is combining scratch cooking, farm-to-school programming, and hands-on student engagement. Students will have opportunities to participate in culinary competitions, recipe development activities, internships, and experiences that connect them with local agriculture and food systems.

Texas

Brownfield Independent School District

In Brownfield, TX, Brownfield ISD's partnership with Aramark centers on student leadership and hands-on career exploration opportunities in the culinary arts and hospitality.





In Brownfield, TX, Brownfield ISD's partnership with Aramark centers on student leadership and hands-on career exploration opportunities in the culinary arts and hospitality. Melissa Independent School District

The Aramark Student Nutrition team at Melissa ISD combines student-driven menu development with career-connected learning and chef-crafted dining experiences.

Wisconsin

School District of Jefferson

In Jefferson, WI, Aramark is introducing a chef-led dining experience focused on fresh ingredients, scratch cooking, and student engagement. Students will participate in culinary demonstrations, wellness initiatives, farm-to-school programs, and hydroponic growing experiences that connect food, nutrition, and agriculture.





In Jefferson, WI, Aramark is introducing a chef-led dining experience focused on fresh ingredients, scratch cooking, and student engagement. Students will participate in culinary demonstrations, wellness initiatives, farm-to-school programs, and hydroponic growing experiences that connect food, nutrition, and agriculture. West Bend School District

At West Bend School District, Aramark Student Nutrition is enhancing the student dining experience through expanded breakfast offerings, chef-crafted menus, and made-to-order dining concepts. The partnership also emphasizes community connection through farmers' markets, wellness education, community events, and collaborative menu development opportunities.

“Together, these new partnerships reflect the evolving role of student nutrition programs in schools today,” said Justin Crews, Aramark Student Nutrition Chief Growth Officer. “Beyond serving meals, school dining programs are creating innovative opportunities for students to develop healthy habits, explore new foods, engage with their communities, and participate in experiences that connect nutrition, education, and well-being.”

About Aramark Student Nutrition

Aramark Student Nutrition is at the forefront of powering student potential through exceptional food services in K-12 schools and school districts. With more than 60 years of industry experience and serving over 270 million meals annually to 1.5 million students nationwide, Student Nutrition fosters brighter futures through creative, diverse, and nutrition packed menus featuring fresh, local ingredients. Connect with Student Nutrition on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.