GenFlat and Group Global One Launch Collapsible Container Trial in Vietnam

TOOELE, Utah & HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (“GenFlat”) (OTCQB: GFLT), a developer of collapsible marine container technology, and Group Global One today announced an agreement to conduct a 90-day commercial trial of GenFlat collapsible shipping containers in Vietnam. Group Global One is a diversified investment and logistics company that owns and operates ICD Phúc Long Port and other logistics assets in Ho Chi Minh City and other cities in Vietnam, with investments and business relationships spanning the transportation, energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors across Southeast Asia and Europe.

Under the agreement, GenFlat will provide Group Global One with eight 40-foot-high cube collapsible shipping containers, together with two GenFlat “Gennies,” the equipment used to collapse and expand the containers. The equipment will be deployed on a trial basis across Group Global One’s operations.

The companies expect the trial to demonstrate the operational advantages of collapsible containers in Vietnam’s rapidly expanding maritime and logistics market. GenFlat containers are designed to collapse when empty, allowing four collapsed units to occupy the space normally required for a single conventional empty container. The technology is intended to help shipping and logistics operators reduce the cost and operational burden associated with storing, handling and repositioning empty equipment.

“GenFlat collapsible containers hold massive potential in Vietnam due to surging import-export volumes, chronic empty container imbalances, and port congestion. GenFlat provides a game changing solution to the challenges we face and conducting this trial is just the first step toward more efficient container shipping. In the long term, we – along with our shipping line partners – plan to flood Southeast Asia with GenFlat containers,” said Dr. Thao DH Ngo, Group Chairman & CEO of Group Global One.

During the trial, the containers will be used for cargo storage and transportation under normal operating conditions, allowing Group Global One to evaluate GenFlat’s innovative equipment in a real-world commercial environment.

“Vietnam is an ideal market to demonstrate what GenFlat technology can do at scale,” said Garrett Hall, President of GenFlat Holdings, Inc. “Southeast Asia has tremendous container volumes, significant repositioning requirements and a sophisticated network of ports, shipping lines and logistics providers. Working with Group Global One gives us an opportunity to put GenFlat containers into their operations and demonstrate the economic and operational benefits of our collapsible containers.”

Group Global One will showcase GenFlat containers in a live demonstration in Ho Chi Minh City in October 2026. The event will bring together leading shipping lines, logistics companies, government officials, and port operators from across Southeast Asia to see GenFlat technology in action and explore its potential to transform container logistics across the region.

About GenFlat

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. develops collapsible marine shipping containers and associated equipment designed to address one of the container shipping industry’s persistent challenges: the cost and inefficiency of handling and repositioning empty containers. GenFlat’s technology enables empty containers to be collapsed for more efficient storage, transportation and repositioning.

About Group Global One

Group Global One is an international business development and commercial organization headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with international operations and relationships across multiple markets. Through its network and partnerships, Group Global One works to develop and facilitate international commercial opportunities, including transportation, logistics, real estate and related sectors.