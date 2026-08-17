Pilot Fiber Completes Acquisition of Extenet Systems' Enterprise Fiber Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Fiber, an enterprise connectivity provider in the New York metro area, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the enterprise fiber business of Extenet Systems, LLC, effective August 15, 2026. The acquired network, including the former Hudson Fiber Network and Axiom Fiber Network assets, now operates under Pilot’s ownership.

The completed transaction extends Pilot's owned fiber network into New Jersey and adds more than 20 data centers to its footprint, including direct access to NASDAQ and NYSE. Approximately 200 additional enterprise, carrier, and institutional customers across financial services, healthcare, media, and higher education will also transition onto Pilot's network. Customers acquired through the transaction will retain their existing service without disruption.

“This is an exciting moment for us as we welcome Extenet’s customer base to Pilot. The combined network allows us to deliver more value to both new and existing customers. With the acquisition complete, our focus turns to execution. We will be investing in this infrastructure and our newly acquired footprint in New Jersey while continuing to provide customers with a world-class experience,” said Joseph Fasone, CEO of Pilot.

About Pilot Fiber

Pilot Fiber delivers enterprise-grade connectivity to businesses across the New York metro area through complete network ownership and in-house operational expertise. Since 2014, the company has built a network of 300+ miles of modern fiber infrastructure throughout New York City, serving 3,700+ businesses across 1,000+ buildings with a full suite of services: Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet Transport, Dark Fiber, Wavelength, and IP Transit. Pilot's end-to-end ownership model delivers 5-15 day installations in on-net buildings versus the industry standard of 30-90 days—with transparent pricing, 24/7 access to knowledgeable support, and no contracts required. Learn more at pilotfiber.com.