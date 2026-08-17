JVM Realty Acquires 280-Unit Multifamily Community in Oswego, Illinois

OSWEGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that it has acquired Springs at Oswego, a 280-unit luxury apartment community in Oswego, Illinois. The property was purchased from Continental Properties and brokered by Cushman & Wakefield. JVM Realty rebranded the property from Springs at Oswego to Trillium at Oswego.

“This acquisition reflects our continued confidence in suburban Chicago and the durable apartment market supporting the region,” said Adam Short, Chief Investment Officer of JVM Realty. Share

Located at 801 Fifth Street, the gated community was completed in 2019 and features townhome-style design across a collection of two-story residential buildings. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from approximately 623 to 1,430 square feet, providing one of the broadest selections of apartment homes in the surrounding market. Every residence features a private, ground-level entrance accessed directly from the outdoors, eliminating shared hallways, stairwells and elevators.

“This acquisition reflects our continued confidence in suburban Chicago and the durable apartment market supporting the region,” said Adam Short, Chief Investment Officer of JVM Realty. “Strong occupancy, sustained renter demand and a limited pipeline of new supply continue to create a compelling environment for well-located, high-quality communities. Oswego also benefits from the long-term population and household growth occurring throughout Kendall County. We believe the property’s distinctive townhome-style design, diverse floor-plan offering and private-entry living experience position it exceptionally well within the market.”

Apartment homes feature open-concept kitchens with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and islands or breakfast bars; wood-style flooring; walk-in closets; in-unit, full-size washers and dryers; private patios or balconies; and attached or detached garage options in select homes.

Residents also enjoy resort-style community amenities, including a heated swimming pool; a 24-hour fitness center; a clubhouse with lounge and entertainment areas; outdoor grilling stations; a fire pit; a car wash; and gated access. The property also offers a comprehensive pet program featuring two dog parks, a pet spa and no pet weight restrictions.

“Trillium at Oswego strengthens our presence in a market we already know extremely well and brings JVM’s Illinois portfolio to eight active communities,” said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty. “With 22 communities across the greater Midwest, we have built an operating platform that allows us to create efficiencies, share expertise across markets and deliver consistent execution at scale. Our in-house property management, revenue management, marketing and technology capabilities will enable us to enhance the resident experience, strengthen the property’s competitive position and create long-term value for our investors.”

Located in Chicago’s southwestern suburbs, Oswego provides residents with convenient access to employment, shopping, dining and recreation throughout Kendall, Kane, DuPage and Will counties. The community is near the Route 34 retail corridor and offers connectivity to the broader Chicagoland region, including major employment centers along the Interstate 88 corridor. The area’s continued household growth, strong quality of life and comparatively limited multifamily development pipeline support sustained demand for professionally managed rental housing.

“Springs at Oswego is exactly the type of asset investors are targeting today — a newer community in a high-demand submarket with limited new supply. Oswego’s A-rated schools, strong household incomes, and favorable property tax environment is the triple threat for a suburban Chicago multifamily investment,” said Brad Smith, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield Midwest Multifamily Advisory Group. “It was a pleasure working with JVM on an efficient and seamless transaction. This successful closing is a testament to the strong partnership between JVM, Continental Properties, and our Cushman & Wakefield team.”

The acquisition represents JVM’s fourth transaction with Continental Properties and builds upon a relationship that also includes Wrenfield at Pleasant View in Madison, Wisconsin, a community JVM acquired in November 2025. The community’s low-density design and private-entry residences complement JVM’s portfolio of high-quality suburban apartment properties throughout the Midwest.

“Springs at Oswego has played an important role in Continental Properties’ growth across the Chicago metropolitan area and reflects our commitment to developing high-quality communities,” said Aaron Konop, Finance Director at Continental Properties. “We are proud of the community and resident experience our team established in Oswego, and we are confident JVM Realty’s operational expertise will position it for continued success.”

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. JVM invests on behalf of its privately managed funds as well as in joint-venture partnerships with institutional investors. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.45 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

About Continental Properties

Continental Properties is a National Multifamily Housing Council Top 10 developer, owner, and operator of rental home communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, the company has developed 137 apartment communities, encompassing over 37,000 apartment homes across 20 states. In addition to its development portfolio, Continental Properties has strategically acquired nine apartment communities, further expanding its national footprint.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.