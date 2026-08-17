AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Work First Casualty Company Following Announced Transaction with WCF Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Work First Casualty Company (Work First) (Salt Lake City, UT) remain unchanged following the recent announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by WCF Insurance Company.

Work First is a specialty insurer that provides workers’ compensation coverage exclusively to the temporary staffing industry and has a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent). The outlook of these ratings is stable. The ratings reflect Work First’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Terms were not disclosed. Closing is estimated for the fourth quarter of 2026 and is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

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