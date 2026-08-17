FanDuel and GeoComply Renew Strategic Partnership with New Multi-Year Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Group, North America’s premiere online gaming company, and GeoComply, the global leader in geolocation and identity intelligence, today announced a multi-year renewal — extending a relationship that has supported FanDuel's growth from a single state to over two dozen states.

GeoComply has handled billions of player checks for FanDuel with 99.7% pass rates and 99.999% service availability across peak Super Bowl traffic, multi-state launches and an evolving regulatory landscape. Share

Through the expanded partnership, FanDuel will continue to leverage GeoComply’s industry-leading identity verification and fraud prevention technology to help protect customers and maintain the integrity of its platform. By combining advanced KYC and identity verification tools, enhanced diligence and more, GeoComply helps FanDuel verify customer eligibility, accelerate registration, strengthen compliance safeguards and prevent fraudulent activity before it occurs.

“GeoComply has been an important partner as we’ve built a platform our customers can trust. Our focus has always been on delivering a great customer experience while operating with the highest standards of integrity and compliance. We’re excited to continue working with GeoComply in the years ahead.”

— Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel

“FanDuel and GeoComply have grown up together, from their first regulated state to nationwide scale. What's been interesting is everything we've built together on top of those signals since: fraud and abuse detection, frictionless authentication, market insights. The kind of intelligence that is key to operators’ compliance at scale.”

— Kip Levin, CEO, GeoComply

GeoComply will also commit dedicated forward-deployed engineers directly to FanDuel's product and operations teams, deepening the use of location & device intelligence, behavioral signals and real-time fraud detection.

The renewal comes as U.S. legal gaming heads into football season’s high-volume acquisition and engagement period. GeoComply has handled billions of player checks for FanDuel with 99.7% pass rates and 99.999% service availability across peak Super Bowl traffic, multi-state launches and an evolving regulatory landscape.

About GeoComply

GeoComply's digital identity platform brings a unique approach to stopping fraud, leveraging market-leading location, device, and behavioural insights to uncover anomalies. Its "where"-based trust engine fuses this intelligence to detect and stop sophisticated attack vectors that other platforms don't even know about, while helping businesses verify legitimate users fast. Forged in the world's toughest regulatory environments, GeoComply's data vantage point spans 14+ years in compliance, fraud, and identity. Its active network of 200+ million device installs worldwide fuels its AI/ML models, with 2.5 billion monthly incoming insights across Financial Services, FinTech, Media & Entertainment, iGaming, and more.

About FanDuel

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering FanDuel Racing, its new prediction markets platform FanDuel Predicts, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator, traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).