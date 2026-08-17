Upland Software and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Public Sector Impact

AUSTIN, Texas & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Upland’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s knowledge management and contact center solutions available to the Public Sector. These products will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, and The Quilt contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Upland to bring its innovative knowledge management and process guidance technologies to the Public Sector,” said Victoria Ritter, Sales Director and overseer of the Upland Software Team at Carahsoft. “Government agencies are focused on modernizing service delivery, and Upland’s technology provides secure, integrated platforms to amplify both employee and citizen experiences. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are dedicated to providing agencies with trusted, modern solutions that increase efficiency and serve potential, and this partnership achieves exactly that.”

Through this partnership, Carahsoft will help distribute a variety of solutions to Government agencies including the following:

Upland RightAnswers: A KCS v6 verified enterprise knowledge platform that enables configurable, scalable AI-driven knowledge creation and delivery. Built for complex enterprises, RightAnswers helps customer service teams resolve issues and deliver trusted customer support.

A KCS v6 verified enterprise knowledge platform that enables configurable, scalable AI-driven knowledge creation and delivery. Built for complex enterprises, RightAnswers helps customer service teams resolve issues and deliver trusted customer support. Upland Panviva: Delivers AI-powered, real-time guidance through AI Conversational Search that equips contact center agents with expert-approved procedural guidance right in their workflow. Built for highly regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and utilities, Panviva’s guide-on-the-side keeps customer experience operations compliant, competitive, and productive.

Delivers AI-powered, real-time guidance through AI Conversational Search that equips contact center agents with expert-approved procedural guidance right in their workflow. Built for highly regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and utilities, Panviva’s guide-on-the-side keeps customer experience operations compliant, competitive, and productive. Upland BA Insight : Enables organizations to access, prepare, and deliver trusted enterprise data for AI, search, and intelligent agent experiences. BA Insight connects information across disparate systems, enriches and governs content, and ensures employees and AI applications can securely access the knowledge they need to drive better outcomes. AI-agnostic by design, BA Insight helps organizations maximize the value of their existing AI investments.

: Enables organizations to access, prepare, and deliver trusted enterprise data for AI, search, and intelligent agent experiences. BA Insight connects information across disparate systems, enriches and governs content, and ensures employees and AI applications can securely access the knowledge they need to drive better outcomes. AI-agnostic by design, BA Insight helps organizations maximize the value of their existing AI investments. Upland InGenius: Integrates CRM and call center systems to increase productivity. InGenius enables agents to deliver personalized experiences with AI while protecting technology infrastructure investments.

“Carahsoft's expertise and extensive reach in the Government space makes them the ideal partner to serve the Public Sector more effectively,” said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. “Together, we are in a unique position to empower Government agencies to improve their security and compliance posture, accelerate procurement, and ultimately, deliver better service. By combining our advanced knowledge management solutions with Carahsoft’s trusted distribution, we can activate agencies' information into intelligence, strengthening compliance, boosting productivity, and driving better outcomes for the people they serve.”

This partnership marks a strategic expansion of Upland's partner network, providing Government organizations with new capabilities to accelerate digital transformation and deliver better service, faster. By integrating Upland’s proven technology with Carahsoft's extensive distribution network, agencies are well-positioned to deliver more efficient, compliant, and citizen-focused outcomes.

Learn more about Upland’s four distinct product offerings in Omnichannel Knowledge Management and Call Center Cloud Software.

Upland Software’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at Upland@carahsoft.com or (833) 478-1740; or click here to explore more.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding future product development and our ongoing value to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to Upland Software’s most recent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with our reseller partners, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com/.