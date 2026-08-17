Samsung and Idomoo Partner To Launch Lucas AI Video Creation App for Samsung VXT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idomoo’s Lucas AI Video Agent has just launched on Samsung VXT, giving businesses the ability to generate fully produced, ready-to-use videos right inside their digital signage platform. The integration brings end-to-end video creation directly to Samsung's Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) Content Management System (CMS), allowing users to turn a simple text prompt into an on-brand video in minutes, no technical skills required.

Lucas reduces the cost and complexity of traditional video creation, so businesses can seamlessly keep their digital content fresh and engaging, capturing attention and boosting sales. Share

Lucas reduces the cost and complexity of traditional video creation, so businesses can seamlessly keep their digital content fresh and engaging, capturing attention and boosting sales. Unlike other AI tools that generate raw footage that requires further editing, Lucas handles the entire process, including the script, animation and voiceover. Users can upload their own media if desired, even turning static images into cinematic footage, and save their videos directly to VXT Canvas.

“Samsung VXT is built to evolve alongside dynamic business needs, from enhancing operational efficiencies to driving impactful campaigns,” said Jonathan del Rosario, Head of Product, Display Solutions Division, at Samsung Electronics America. “The integration of Idomoo's Lucas AI Video Agent into our VXT platform builds on this mission, empowering customers to effortlessly produce high-quality video content. Together, this collaboration marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of digital signage content creation.”

“Digital displays are only as effective as the content they show, and creating high-quality video has historically been expensive and time-consuming,” said Yaron Kalish, Idomoo CEO. “This integration solves that bottleneck. You don't need big budgets or months of production time to create incredible content. You just need an idea, and Lucas does the rest.”

Lucas is designed with enterprises in mind. The full suite of capabilities includes hyper-personalization, localization, avatars, template-free gen AI design, editing and analytics, all backed by ISO-level security alongside an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

To learn more about Samsung VXT, visit vxt.samsung.com. For more about Lucas, visit idomoo.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States — investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

About Idomoo

Idomoo is the world’s leading enterprise video platform, trusted by brands like JPMorganChase, Verizon and American Airlines for fast, easy video creation at scale. Lucas, Idomoo’s AI video agent, creates cinematic, ready-to-use videos from simple prompts, and with Strata, Idomoo’s cutting-edge foundation model, Lucas generates fully branded, layered videos that aren’t constrained by templates. Any video can be personalized in real time, with enterprise-grade security and unlimited flexibility, driving 1.5x higher engagement. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.