Citi Participates in Financing for Japan-U.S. Strategic Investment Initiative

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, through Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch, participated as a lender and agent in a syndicated loan facility totaling approximately US$4.6 billion extended to U.S. entities established and funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

This transaction reflects our commitment to facilitating strategic investment and fostering economic growth in both Japan and the United States. Share

The financing is being provided to Japan Invest 4 LLC and Japan Invest 5 LLC, U.S. investment companies established by JBIC, to fund investments in natural gas-fired power generation projects located in the states of Pennsylvania and Texas. The portion of the financing provided by private-sector financial institutions is covered by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

This transaction supports the first investment under the second wave of projects promoted through the Strategic Investment Initiative in pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Investment announced by the Governments of Japan and the United States in September 2025. The two projects are intended to address rapidly growing electricity demand in the United States while securing critical infrastructure required by AI and advanced industries, including data centers. Furthermore, the development of this infrastructure through collaboration between Japanese and U.S. companies is expected to strengthen supply chain resilience in critical infrastructure sectors across both countries.

Robert Nakamura, Citi Country Officer and Head of Banking for Japan, commented:

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Japan and the United States in this important public and private sector effort to promote strategic infrastructure development under the Japan-U.S. Strategic Investment Initiative. The investment in energy infrastructure supports growth driven by AI and digitalization, industrial competitiveness, and economic security.”

Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services for Citi, commented:

"We are immensely proud to support JBIC and NEXI in this important transaction. Citi's global network, combined with the capabilities of our Public Sector Banking, Export & Agency Finance, and Loan Agency teams, positions us to support complex financing transactions involving public sector institutions and private capital across markets. This transaction reflects our commitment to facilitating strategic investment and fostering economic growth in both Japan and the United States."

As a financial institution that has operated in Japan for nearly 125 years, Citi will continue to leverage its global network and expertise in cross-border transactions to provide financial solutions that support clients' growth strategies and investment needs, while collaborating with Japanese government agencies and other stakeholders to contribute to the sustainable economic development of both Japan and the United States.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi