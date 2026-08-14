Dealer Cash Selects PSQ Payments to Power Consumer Payment Processing

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare" or the "Company") a payments and financial infrastructure company delivering modern financial infrastructure to industries underserved by traditional banking institutions, today announced that Dealer Cash, LLC ("Dealer Cash"), a Texas-based provider of collateral protection insurance and consumer lending services to automotive dealerships, has selected PSQ Payments as its payment processing partner.

Dealer Cash will process consumer payments through its mobile application and agent-assisted web collections using the PSQ Payments backbone. The company works with more than 100 automotive dealerships, providing risk-management products and servicing consumer accounts end-to-end.

"Dealer Cash operates in a segment where payments are genuinely complicated, with multiple products, multiple parties, and a need to ensure that payments are processed in line with the complex environment confronting this unique business," said Dusty Wunderlich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSQ Holdings. "Complexity is where we compete. It's why merchants in specialized verticals continue to choose us. Expansion into new, underserved payments verticals like this one will only continue our progress towards its goal of achieving positive operating cash flow in 2027."

"We needed a processor that understood our business rather than one that would treat us as an exception," said Brian Baker, founder of Dealer Cash. "PSQ Payments ensured our implementation was seamless, and our customers now have a payment experience that works on their phone or with an agent on the line."

The companies have identified additional opportunities to extend the relationship across Dealer Cash's affiliated businesses.

About Dealer Cash

Dealer Cash, LLC, doing business as Dealer Cash, is a Texas-based provider of collateral protection insurance and consumer lending services to automotive dealerships.

About PSQ Holdings, Inc.

PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is a payments and financial infrastructure company. We build and operate financial infrastructure in highly regulated environments for industries underserved by traditional financial institutions, including businesses, campaigns, and nonprofits that depend on reliable, compliant payment solutions. Credova is the Company's payments and consumer credit platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts, such as statements relating to the Company's future business strategy, the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationship with Dealer Cash, expected merchant adoption, transaction volume, operating leverage, the potential expansion of the relationship across Dealer Cash's affiliated businesses, and the Company's path to positive operating cash flow in 2027, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the results of the Company to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.