Paysafe Becomes Envision Racing Title Partner to Build the Future of Fan Engagement; Where Motorsport, Gaming and Payments Become One

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced a title partnership with Envision Racing, one of Formula E's most successful and innovative teams, heralding a new era as Paysafe Envision Racing. Together, the two companies will power the future of connected fan experiences, uniting world-class motorsport, gaming and digital payments into the most engaging, rewarding and sustainable fan ecosystem in sport.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe said: "Envision Racing gives us a stage to reach a global audience that lives at the intersection of sport, gaming and technology, and that's exactly where Paysafe is built to play. Share

The partnership is built on a simple idea: fans shouldn't have to choose between watching the action and being a part of it. From the grid to gaming, esports arenas to exclusive rewards, Paysafe and Envision Racing will create one connected journey where every interaction brings fans closer to the team and unlocks something new.

Formula E is one of the fastest-growing motorsport properties in the world, built around exactly the audience Paysafe serves: digitally native fans who move fluidly between live sport, gaming, creator content and digital commerce. With the Gen4 era set to redefine electric racing through faster cars, greater performance and an even more compelling spectacle, Formula E is entering its most transformative chapter yet. Through Formula E's global stage, Paysafe will put Skrill, PaysafeCard, PaysafeWallet, PagoEfectivo, and its full portfolio of consumer payment brands in front of over 560 million TV viewers across the globe; as the infrastructure powering how they play, compete and connect.

That ambition is backed by three decades of experience built for exactly this moment. Paysafe brings expertise in gaming and digital entertainment payments, a network of more than 1 million retailers, 19 million annual active users, regulatory and risk infrastructure spanning over 100 countries, and more than 100 banking partners worldwide. Few companies can combine that scale of trust with the speed this partnership demands.

Under the partnership, Paysafe and Envision Racing will explore a shared roadmap of fan-first innovations; esports tournaments, sim-racing competitions, exclusive VIP race experiences, gaming activations, digital wallet integrations and rewards programs, all designed around a single ambition: turning spectators into participants.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe said: "Envision Racing gives us a stage to reach a global audience that lives at the intersection of sport, gaming and technology, and that's exactly where Paysafe is built to play. This partnership will build something fans haven't seen before; one ecosystem where racing, gaming and rewards come together, and where Skrill, PaysafeCard, PaysafeWallet and PagoEfectivo become part of how a new generation of fans engage with the sport they love. We’re proud to partner with a team that shares our passion for innovation and redefining what’s possible for fans.”

Franz Jung, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Envision Racing and VP Envision Energy said: Envision Energy is delighted to have such a wonderful global brand like Paysafe joining Envision as Title Partners of the team. We’re really excited to see where the two businesses can drive this racing team. We’re incredibly proud of our achievements on and off track and we know that Paysafe will be supporting us in the next evolution as we enter GEN4.”

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO of Envision Racing, said: “Paysafe joining us as Title Partner is a huge moment for the team. They’re a genuine global player with a presence across gaming, entertainment, and payments that aligns closely with Formula E’s global fanbase. We are building the foundations of a very successful fan programme - we are going to enjoy our journey with Paysafe to bring our unique positioning in sport to more people globally and to continue driving awareness and understanding in how this team is committed to supporting a healthier planet. We’ve got some brilliant plans in motion together, and the start of Season 13 in the new GEN4 car is just the beginning.”

The partnership launch will be marked with a series of activations across the London E-Prix on August 15–16 and beyond, with a livery launch expected in October and larger activations across Season 13.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences.

About Envision Racing

Envision Racing is one of the founding and most successful teams in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the 2022/2023 Formula E Teams’ World Champions. Owned by Envision, the team has sustainability embedded in its DNA and was created with one simple purpose: to accelerate the transition to green technologies to secure a sustainable future.

Both on and off the track, Envision Racing uses the global platform of Formula E to accelerate innovation and inspire positive climate action. Through its Race Against Climate Change™ programme - including initiatives such as Sustainable Chain - the team mobilises fans, partners and communities around the world to take meaningful action for people and planet.

For more information, visit www.envision-racing.com

About Envision

Envision is the world’s leading green technology company, and a global leader in future energy systems. With the mission of “solving challenges for humanity’s sustainable future” and the vision “to create a new prosperity for civilization,” Envision has pioneered the AI power system and is committed to building a sustainable, intelligent and inexpensive energy foundation.

Envision’s portfolio includes Envision Energy, an energy system company specializing in smart wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions; and Envision AESC, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries.

Envision continues to drive wind power and energy storage to become the “new coal,” and power batteries, green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to become the “new oil,” while building a renewable energy-based “new grid” powered by physical AI.

Envision operates across China, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Denmark, the UAE, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, the US, Japan, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. It has established over 30 R&D and operations centers, along with more than 100 manufacturing bases worldwide.

Envision was named one of MIT Technology Review’s “2025 Climate Tech Companies to Watch” and honored with “AI for Sustainability Excellence” at Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2025. It was also recognized as a “Green Giant” in 2024 “TIME 100 Most Influential Companies” list, and as an “Energy Innovator” in Fortune’s 2024 “Change the World” list for its major innovations in net zero industrial parks and full-stack green hydrogen technology, marking its second appearance one the list following its inclusion in 2021.