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Team M1 Awarded Contract for Army Flight School Next

ENTERPRISE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M1 Support Services (M1) announced today it has been awarded a single-award IDIQ contract with a ceiling value of $10 billion and a 26-year period of performance to provide Initial Entry Rotary Wing (IERW) training under the Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) Program.

FSN is a landmark Army initiative to modernize IERW training through a contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) turn-key solution designed to improve student pilot proficiency and reduce costs.

“We are honored to be entrusted with this vital mission,” said George Krivo, Chairman and CEO of M1. “M1 will deliver a fully integrated, innovation‑rich training solution designed to develop more proficient Army Aviators on time and on budget.”

M1’s Flight School First ™ is a comprehensive training and simulation ecosystem, integrating an AI‑enabled adaptive learning environment, advanced simulation platforms, immersive virtual training, proficiency‑based instruction, and safe, reliable R66 helicopters.

M1’s team includes industry leaders across training, simulation, manufacturing, civil aviation and academia. The team consists of M1 Support Services, Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), Quantum Helicopters, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), and the University of North Dakota Aerospace Foundation (UNDAF) — each contributing best‑in‑class capabilities to strengthen the Army’s FSN mission.

About M1 Support Services
M1 Support Services is a mission-first, force-multiplying partner solely dedicated to providing aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of War, Allies, and partner nations. Our complete spectrum of services includes flight training and simulation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), flight operations, logistics, engineering, aircraft modifications and upgrades. The only company of scale focused solely on aviation solutions, we execute large, complex programs of National and International significance, supporting the most advanced military aircraft in the world. Learn more at www.M1services.com.

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M1 Support Services
media@m1services.com

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