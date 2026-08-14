Golfweek and REMAX Announce Strategic Golf Real Estate Alliance

New York, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golfweek, USA TODAY Co.’s (NYSE: TDAY) digital media outlet and golf publication, today announced the launch of a dedicated golf course real estate and lifestyles destination, Golf Real Estate, with REMAX (NYSE: RMAX), the No. 1 name in real estate.1

This collaboration, powered by REMAX Golf Lifestyles and the Golfweek editorial team, provides Golfweek’s audience of 2 million monthly users free access to a dedicated golf real estate and lifestyle destination featuring REMAX® community guides that highlight home listings, specialized agent profiles and Golfweek editorial content. Designed as a one-stop resource for golf enthusiasts, the hub helps consumers explore golf communities, connect with knowledgeable real estate professionals and discover the lifestyle opportunities that surround the game they love.

“For decades, Golfweek has been the trusted source for everything happening in and around the game,” said Golfweek Editor, Tim Schmitt. “Doubling down on golf real estate is a natural evolution of that mission. The REMAX collaboration allows Golfweek to bring together leading real estate expertise, property search tools and editorial insights in one destination, helping shape the future of how golf enthusiasts discover and buy golf properties.”

REMAX Golf Lifestyles is a program designed to help agents become experts in golf community living to better serve homebuyers and sellers interested in the golf lifestyle. By combining the trusted authority of Golfweek with the expertise of REMAX Golf Lifestyles, this innovative alignment creates a unique resource that helps golfers find not just a home but a community and lifestyle that match their passion for the game.

“Buying a home is one of life’s biggest decisions, and if you’re interested in the golf lifestyle, it’s more than just the house itself. It’s also about finding the right community, culture and amenities,” said Jason Becker, REMAX Vice President of Lifestyles, Co-Founder of Golf Life Navigators and PGA of America Golf Professional. “By joining together with Golfweek, we’re making that search easier for consumers to look up clubs, see what homes are available and find a REMAX agent that knows the ins and outs of golf club living.”

As the game continues to evolve beyond the course, Golfweek and REMAX Golf Lifestyles are committed to helping golfers deepen their connection to the sport through the communities they live in, the experiences they pursue, and the lifestyles they enjoy.

To learn more and explore the Golf Real Estate hub, visit Golfweek.com/GolfRealEstate.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness. Expand

ABOUT GOLFWEEK

Golfweek is a digital media outlet and golf publication, part of the USA TODAY Network, known for its coverage of the sport, including PGA Tour and LPGA news, amateur and college golf, equipment trends and golf course rankings, as well as its annual "Best Golf Courses" rankings. The Golfweek brand encompasses Golfweek.com, Golfweek Events, Golfweek magazine, and Golfweek Custom Media.

ABOUT USA TODAY CO., INC.

USA TODAY Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. Our mission is to inspire, inform, and connect audiences. As a media and digital marketing solutions company we are focused on sustainable growth. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver trusted unbiased journalism when and where consumers want it. LocaliQ, our digital marketing solutions brand, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT THE REMAX NETWORK

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “outlook,” “project,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements about Golfweek and the Golf Real Estate hub and the anticipated benefits of such exposure and collaboration, including increased marketing reach, more meaningful consumer engagement, and whether this affiliation will enable the parties, including USA TODAY Co., Inc., to increase sales or revenues.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which, or the manner in which, such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based largely on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual performance, results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

With respect to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), these risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, including enacted and proposed tariffs and other trade policies which could impact the global economy, (3) the Company’s ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company’s franchisees’ ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company’s ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company’s ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to recent changes in the Company’s leadership team, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

With respect to USA TODAY Co., Inc. (fka Gannett Co., Inc.), for a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations, see the risks and other factors detailed in “Item 3. Key Information — Risk Factors” in USA TODAY Co, Inc.’s (fka Gannett Co., Inc.) 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, USA TODAY Co, Inc.’s (fka Gannett Co., Inc.) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and USA TODAY Co., Inc.’s (fka Gannett Co., Inc.) other filings with the SEC, in each case as such factors may be updated from time to time.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable law, neither RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. nor USA TODAY Co., Inc. intends, or undertakes any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise.