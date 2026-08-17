Aderant Launches iTimekeep Integration with Harvey, Turning AI-Powered Legal Work into Billable Time

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, the global leader in business-of-law solutions, today announced the general availability of its iTimekeep integration with Harvey, the leading operating system for legal and professional services. Building on the market-defining partnership the companies announced in December 2025, the integration turns legal work performed in Harvey into ready-to-review draft time entries in iTimekeep, helping lawyers spend less time reconstructing their day and more time practicing law.

With the one-of-a-kind integration now live, firms using Harvey and Aderant’s iTimekeep can connect the two solutions... Share

With the one-of-a-kind integration now live, firms using Harvey and Aderant’s iTimekeep can connect the two solutions so that work captured in Harvey, from drafting and research to review and analysis, flows directly into a draft time entry, complete with matter context, duration, and an AI-generated narrative. Lawyers then review, edit, and submit that draft in iTimekeep, following each firm's own approval process.

“Harvey already understands the work our clients’ attorneys are doing every day,” said Lisa Erickson, SVP of Product Management and AI at Aderant. “Integrating that knowledge directly into iTimekeep creates a more connected ecosystem for firms, enabling users to achieve more accurate time capture without requiring any changes to their billing process.”

Why It Matters

For lawyers, the integration reduces the administrative burden of reconstructing their time at the end of the day. It provides them with richer, more comprehensive draft narratives grounded in the work they have completed. For firms, having more accurate and detailed draft entries means fewer downstream edits, faster conversion of completed work into revenue, and continued confidence in existing billing controls and compliance rules.

"This integration is exactly the kind of connected experience that I would have loved when I was practicing; entering time is painful, and this is the first step towards solving that pain," said Matthew Guillod, Senior Product Manager at Harvey.

Connecting AI-powered legal work directly to business-of-law workflows will transform how work is done in the legal industry. The collaboration between Aderant and Harvey represents a groundbreaking advancement in legal technology, as firms using both Harvey and iTimekeep can now streamline the process of carrying a single piece of legal work from performance to a reviewable draft entry. This seamless transition preserves existing billing controls and approval processes, while building a more efficient bridge between the practice of law and the business behind it.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 2400+ customers in 70+ countries.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.