Pinnacle Financial Partners Continues Partnership with 23XI Racing in Multi-Year Renewal

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--23XI Racing announced today that Pinnacle Financial Partners has extended its relationship with the team into the future with a multi-year partnership renewal that will feature additional races with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team, beginning in 2027. Pinnacle will also continue to be included on the No. 45 team’s equipment and Reddick’s driver uniform. The Nashville-based firm is a leading financial services institution serving communities in nine states across the Southeast.

Pinnacle’s relationship with Reddick dates back to 2018, and the firm has been an associate partner with 23XI since 2023. Earlier this season at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Reddick pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win after sustaining heavy damage to earn the first win in the Pinnacle-branded car. The win was also Reddick’s second of his historic three consecutive wins to start the 2026 season.

Pinnacle was first featured on the No. 45 Toyota during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway. This weekend’s race in Richmond will mark the sixth time Reddick has raced the black and blue Pinnacle-branded car in the Cup Series. Through the partnership extension, the Pinnacle-branded car will be featured at additional races throughout the 2027 season.

In addition to showcasing Pinnacle on the car, the partnership has also led to a collaboration with The Academy of Country Music and the ACM Awards being featured on Reddick’s car for the NASCAR All Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. The collaboration extended across the country to the awards show, where future full-time 23XI driver Corey Heim attended several events and debuted the ACM Awards car alongside Country powerhouse Kameron Marlow at “ACM’s Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash.”

The ACM Awards collaboration with 23XI and Pinnacle highlighted how the partnership is focused on unique activations both at the track and beyond. In addition to the partnership with 23XI and Reddick, Pinnacle is also partnered with pro golfer Russell Henley and serves as the official bank for the PGA TOUR’s Cadillac Championship, Memphis Grizzlies, Tennessee Titans and The Pinnacle, a state-of-the-art premier live music venue located in the heart of Nashville Yards.

“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Pinnacle and look forward to continued growth with them as their brand expands as well,” said 23XI team president Steve Lauletta. “The Pinnacle partnership has been a great example of working together to create unique activations that are elevating both brands.”

“Pinnacle has been such a great partner with me and my family and the race team at 23XI,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “The group at Pinnacle is like family and it was really special for me to get a win in their car earlier this year. I can’t wait to share more memorable moments with them in the future.”

“We’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside Tyler for years and this renewal reflects the trust that’s been built over time,” said Andy Moats, Pinnacle’s director of music, sports, and entertainment. “Continuing our relationship with 23XI gives us another opportunity to support him while introducing more people to the way we build lasting relationships with our clients and communities.”

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a $129.1 billion asset regional bank which provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services for commercial and consumer clients who want a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm joined forces with Synovus Financial Corp. in 2026, bringing together more than 160 years of combined banking service. Pinnacle is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee and the largest bank holding company headquartered in Georgia. The firm is No. 1 in deposit market share* in the Nashville MSA and No. 4 in the Atlanta MSA with offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland.

Pinnacle is an employer of choice for financial services professionals. The firm is No. 12 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026, its 10th consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also recognized by American Banker as No. 4 among America’s Best Banks to Work For in 2025, its 13th consecutive year on the list, and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets. Learn more about Pinnacle at PNFP.com.

*As of June 30, 2025, according to FDIC data.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.