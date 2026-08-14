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Avolon Agrees Sale and Leaseback of Seven Boeing 737-8200 Aircraft With Akasa Air

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avolon Holdings Limited (‘Avolon’), a leading global aviation finance company, has agreed a sale and leaseback transaction with Akasa Air (“Akasa”), India’s fastest-growing airline, for up to seven Boeing 737-8200 aircraft.

The transaction further expands Avolon’s partnership with Akasa. These aircraft will support Akasa’s continued fleet growth and network development in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing aviation markets.

The Boeing 737-8200 is the highest-capacity variant of the 737-8 MAX, combining improved operating economics with lower fuel consumption and emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft. The aircraft has attracted strong demand from airlines seeking to enhance efficiency while supporting growth plans.

Ramón Stortini, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa and South Asia of Avolon, commented:

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Akasa Air through this transaction, a relationship that dates back to the very launch of the airline. India remains one of the most compelling growth markets in global aviation, supported by strong economic fundamentals and increasing demand for air travel.”

Priya Mehra, Chief of Governance and Strategic Acquisitions of Akasa Air, commented:

“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Avolon through this third transaction, adding seven Boeing 737-8200 aircraft to our fleet. This continued collaboration is a testament to our shared long-term conviction in Akasa Air’s growth trajectory and the strength of the Indian aviation market.”

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero

Contacts

Darragh Crowley
Avolon Investor Relations
ir@avolon.aero
T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan / Sam Moore
FTI Consulting
avolon@fticonsulting.com
T: +353 86 231 4135 / +353 87 737 9089

Industry:

Avolon Holdings Limited

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Darragh Crowley
Avolon Investor Relations
ir@avolon.aero
T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan / Sam Moore
FTI Consulting
avolon@fticonsulting.com
T: +353 86 231 4135 / +353 87 737 9089

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