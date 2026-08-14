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KBRA Releases Second-Quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its second-quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 2Q26 results for publicly traded U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we examine the continued strength in bank earnings and consider how much additional improvement may be possible from current levels. Profitability across KBRA-rated publicly traded U.S. banks remained strong during the quarter, supported by net interest margins (NIM) that are tracking near their highest levels of the past decade. However, with much of the benefit from lower deposit costs and back-book asset repricing increasingly realized, future earnings growth will likely depend more heavily on loan growth, expense management, and credit costs. Credit performance remains generally sound, with nonperforming assets (NPA) and net charge-offs (NCO) still low by historical standards, though we take a closer look at areas of emerging stress within commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending. Capital levels remain healthy, providing banks with considerable flexibility to support organic growth, return capital to shareholders, and pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A), while potential regulatory relief could provide additional capacity.

The Compendium includes 2Q26 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, highlighting key performance and credit metrics, as well as medians ratios. It also identifies the top 10 banks by lowest cost of deposits and highest reserves to loans, along with the largest sequential changes in return on assets, NIM, NCOs, and NPA ratios. Additionally, the Compendium provides a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues, including ratings, issuance amounts, coupons, and maturities.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016483

Contacts

John Rempe, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3045
john.rempe@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3185
ashley.phillips@kbra.com

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Global Head of Financial Institutions
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
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#kbraresearch
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Contacts

John Rempe, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3045
john.rempe@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3185
ashley.phillips@kbra.com

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Global Head of Financial Institutions
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

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