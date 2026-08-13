VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Prodoscore, an employee productivity software company based in Irvine, California, grew its email open rates by 15% in a single year after switching to ZoomInfo for cleaner, more accurate data, according to the company.

Prodoscore builds software that turns activity across a company's everyday tools into a single productivity score. To sell it, the revenue team has to reach the right people at the right accounts. For a while it could not. The company ran on a smaller data provider, and the technology and contact data was not accurate enough for its reps to trust.

The damage showed up in marketing's inbox. Campaigns kept bouncing. The same replies kept coming back: the contact had not worked there in two years, had moved into a new role, or could not be reached at all. Every bounce is a wasted send and a buyer never reached. For a small company selling into other businesses, dirty data is not an annoyance. It is pipeline that never forms.

Prodoscore moved off its previous vendor and consolidated on ZoomInfo. Cleaner, more accurate contact data meant fewer dead addresses and more messages that actually landed. A direct integration with Salesforce, the team's CRM, put verified records in front of reps inside the tools they already use. Website visitor identification turned anonymous traffic into named accounts. Buying signals showed which companies were researching relevant topics. Automated website chat and drip campaigns kept the outreach running on its own, and several vendors folded into one platform along the way.

The payoff was measurable. Email open rates rose 15% in the year after the switch, according to the company, as clean data cut the bounces that had dogged earlier campaigns. Prodoscore credits the accuracy of the data and the Salesforce integration for letting its reps work faster and perform at a higher level than before.

Accurate data has become the input the company's whole revenue motion runs on. Prodoscore describes ZoomInfo as the fuel for the engine that produces its revenue. The company now treats the platform as automation working quietly behind sales and marketing rather than a tool for one team.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.