Centrum Reframes Healthy Aging as a Proactive Practice for Adults 35 and Beyond

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centrum, the #1 doctor- and pharmacist-recommended multivitamin brand by Haleon, today announced the launch of Centrum Age Defy, its newest multivitamin line designed for adults ages 35+ looking to proactively support their health as they age.

Across generations, adults are taking a more proactive approach to their long-term health, recognizing that everyday choices can shape how they feel for decades to come. With the introduction of Centrum Age Defy alongside the trusted Centrum Silver lineup, Centrum now offers even more nutritional solutions designed to support adults at different stages of healthy aging.

Together, the portfolio reflects Centrum’s belief that healthy aging begins with daily habits that support lifelong health.

Healthy Aging Is a Journey—Not a Moment

While conversations around aging have traditionally focused on appearance, more consumers are redefining healthy aging around how they feel, move and live. Centrum believes nutrient support should evolve alongside those changing needs—from adults beginning their healthy aging journey with Age Defy at 35+ to those turning to Centrum Silver as nutritional needs continue to change after 50.

Taken as two tablets daily, Centrum Age Defy:

Supports 16 healthy aging benefits ‡ including heart, brain, immune, energy, metabolism, vascular and cellular health.*

including heart, brain, immune, energy, metabolism, vascular and cellular health.* Features resveratrol to support vascular health.*

Includes niacin to support normal NAD+ levels as part of a healthy diet.*

Provides 2X the antioxidant vitamins^ to help defend against everyday oxidative stressors.*

Is formulated for adults ages 35+ looking to take a proactive approach to healthy aging.*

Is non-GMO and gluten-free, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners and no gelatin, dairy or nuts.

Together, Centrum Age Defy and Centrum Silver—America's trusted multivitamin for adults 50+—offer nutrient support designed to meet adults at different stages of healthy aging. As nutrient needs evolve with age, Centrum Silver provides targeted nutrient support to help maintain heart, brain, eye, immune and bone health.*

“Healthy aging is a lifelong journey, and every stage brings new opportunities to support your well-being,” said Adriana Cardenas, Senior Director of Wellness, Haleon North America. “At Centrum, we're helping people take a more proactive approach to aging with nutrient support tailored to their evolving needs. From Age Defy for adults looking to build healthy habits earlier in adulthood to Centrum Silver for adults whose nutritional needs continue to evolve, we're committed to supporting healthier lives at every stage.”

Kate Walsh Joins Centrum to Inspire a New Mindset Around Healthy Aging

Actress, producer and wellness advocate Kate Walsh joins Centrum to inspire Americans to embrace aging with confidence, vitality and a focus on long-term health.

At the invitation-only Centrum Inside Out Makeover experience, guests will explore how nutrition, movement, beauty and self-care work together to support healthy aging from within. Hosted at Blushington, the experience reimagines the traditional makeover by focusing on the habits and choices that support well-being from within.

“Healthy aging, to me, is about feeling strong, energized and confident in who you are, not trying to become an earlier version of yourself,” said Walsh. “I’m excited to partner with Centrum to encourage people to think about their long-term health before it feels urgent. Even small choices today can help build a stronger foundation for the years ahead.”

Nutrition Expert Maya Feller on Healthy Aging

During the event, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Maya Feller, MS, RDN, CDN, will join Walsh to discuss how daily nutrition, movement, restorative sleep and stress management work together to support long-term health.

“Healthy aging is not about striving for perfection or focusing on a single habit,” said Feller. “It is about making sustainable health-supportive choices over time. A nutrient-dense pattern of eating, regular joyful movement, sleep, stress reduction, community and daily nutrient support can all play an important role in helping people thrive now and in the future.”

Centrum Invites New Yorkers to Experience Healthy Aging in Action

On August 21, Centrum will invite consumers to experience healthy aging in action through the Centrum Inside Out Scavenger Hunt, an interactive experience across select wellness and lifestyle destinations throughout New York City.

Led by entrepreneur, wellness advocate and TV/internet personality Hannah Bronfman, participants will follow digital clues, visit participating locations and complete challenges connected to nutrition, movement, mindfulness and self-care. Each stop will highlight an accessible habit for aging well.

The experience is NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years or older. Valid August 21st from 8am to 7pm EST. Participants knowingly assume all risk. For Official Rules, including sponsor, prize descriptions, and full details, visit https://influential.co/centrumagedefyrules and @CentrumUSA on Instagram.

Availability

Centrum Age Defy and Centrum Silver are available nationwide at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other leading retailers. Click HERE to learn more.

About Centrum

Centrum has spent decades listening to the human body and learning what it needs to thrive. As the most clinically studied multivitamin brand in the world, Centrum continues its long-standing commitment to advancing nutritional science and supporting healthy aging. For more information about Centrum, visit Centrum.com.

About Haleon US

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories - Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Parodontax, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and TUMS - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com.

† From B vitamins.

‡ Heart, brain, immune, energy, metabolism, vascular and cellular health supported by key vitamins, minerals, resveratrol and niacin.

^ Based on comparison of total milligrams of antioxidant vitamins (A, C and E) in Centrum Adults tablets.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.