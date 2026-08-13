Nano One and Standard Lithium Collaborate to Qualify Lithium Carbonate for LFP Cathodes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX: NANO) (OTCQB: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, has produced LFP cathode active material (CAM) and in-house battery test cells using battery-quality lithium carbonate supplied by Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) from the pilot plant at its South West Arkansas Project (SWA Project).

Test Results

Nano One processed the supplied lithium carbonate through its patented One-Pot™ process to produce LFP CAM and then proceeded to test battery coin cells assembled in-house at its Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia. The test material attained the target chemical and physical parameters, while also achieving the intended particle morphology—importantly initial electrochemical test results indicated that the material delivered a performance of approximately 155 mAh/g on first discharge.

Licensing Efforts Supported by Continued Expansion of Feedstock Supply Base

Nano One qualifies battery-grade raw material inputs through a staged testing protocol at increasing scales, from A-sample (lab scale) through C-sample (pilot scale), prior to D-samples in a commercial plant setting. The Company has adopted a strategy of pre-qualifying feedstock, as part of its efforts to de-risk supply chains for prospective licensees—this can in some cases allow for potential acceleration of A through C sample qualification programs by as much as one year, depending on customer requirements.

This recent work program extends a relationship that began in July 2025, when Nano One participated as an inaugural cohort of the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA), supported by Standard Lithium alongside other Arkansas-based producers, academic institutions and government partners.

“We continue qualification work with raw material producers across multiple jurisdictions and we are now pleased to have successfully tested lithium feedstock from Standard Lithium. As our feedstock supply base continues to grow, we believe this provides our prospective licensees and customers with greater sourcing optionality. Our customers and licensees are asking for cathode production they can build in their own jurisdiction with inputs they can source easily, and every feedstock we pre-qualify shortens the potential path to production,” said Alex Holmes, CEO of Nano One.

Nano One will be expanding total production capacity at its Candiac Facility to approximately 800 tpa and as at July 2026, detailed engineering of the expansion project is now 85% complete. Commissioning of the expanded Demonstration Line is targeted in the first half of 2027.

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. Nano One’s platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at Nano One’s Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support Nano One’s Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. Nano One has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction and purification process. The Company’s flagship projects are in the Smackover Formation, an attractive lithium brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the SWA Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively advancing a promising lithium brine resource position in East Texas, including the highest known lithium brine grade project in North America, the Franklin project.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the NYSE American under the symbol “SLI”. Visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com for more information.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, all statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, cost, scope and completion of the Candiac Facility expansion and the commissioning of the expanded Demonstration Line, targeted for the first half of 2027; the status of detailed engineering, which was approximately 85% complete as of mid-July 2026; the expectation that pre-qualifying feedstock will de-risk supply chains for prospective licensees and fast-track A through C sample qualification programs by as much as one year; the intended benefits, value and performance of the One-Pot™ process and the CAM Package developed with Worley Chemetics in supporting the Company's licensees and customers; the anticipated ease of adoption of the Company's licensing packages as a result of ongoing feedstock qualification work with raw material producers across multiple jurisdictions; the anticipated benefits, scope and continuation of the Company's relationship with Standard Lithium and the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator; the Company's "Design One Build Many" strategy and its collaborations with Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley; and the execution of the Company’s plans – which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “ongoing”, “target”, “targeted”, “potential” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: project delays, cost overruns and execution challenges in engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and scale-up at the Candiac Facility; the risk that electrochemical and other test results, including results obtained from coin cell testing at the Innovation Centre, are not replicated at pilot or commercial scale; the failure of feedstock pre-qualification programs to achieve anticipated timeline reductions or to result in signed licensing or supply agreements; the timing and conversion of customer sampling and qualification into commercial agreements, offtakes or licensing arrangements; the loss of, or changes to, the Company's relationships with Standard Lithium, ALTA, Worley Chemetics, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto or other strategic partners; the availability and timely receipt of government funding support from Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia; the Company's licensing, joint-venture and supply-chain strategies; general and global economic, market and regulatory changes; the Company's need for and access to additional capital; competition and changes in battery chemistries and demand; and the other risk factors identified in Nano One's most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A, and its recent securities filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.