Boost Run Secures Long-Term Lease with 10X Capital to Expand GPU Compute Capacity

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boost Run, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRUN), an NVIDIA Preferred Cloud Partner operating in adherence with NVIDIA Reference Architecture standards, today announced that it has finalized a long-term lease agreement with 10X Capital’s infrastructure platform, 10X Infrastructure Partners, for GPU infrastructure capacity across multiple sites.

Under the terms of the agreement, the initial lease covers 20 MW of gross capacity at an existing site. Additionally, Boost Run plans to scale up to 111 MW across two more sites throughout 2027. The initial 20 MW is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The capacity is being delivered at an existing, fully energized site, allowing Boost Run to bring GPUs online faster than a comparable greenfield build and meet accelerating customer demand for high-performance compute.

“The agreement with 10X reflects the strong alignment between our contracted demand and deployment capacity, as well as our proven colocation capabilities,” said Andrew Karos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boost Run. “Bringing 20 MW online at an existing site lets us meet customer demand efficiently, with a clear path to scale to 111 MW across two sites. As we address the growing need for AI infrastructure, this gives us strong visibility into recurring revenue as we bring capacity online for our customers.”

About Boost Run, Inc.

Boost Run is an NVIDIA Preferred Cloud Provider that has also achieved NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud status on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. The Boost Run platform provides GPU compute, CPU nodes, managed Kubernetes orchestration, and shared storage through an intuitive management console and a robust API layer, enabling organizations to provision and scale resources across thousands of nodes in minutes. Enterprises rely on Boost Run to power their most demanding AI workloads with the performance, security, and reliability their operations require. Boost Run maintains SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 certifications at the operator level, and partners with data center facilities that uphold equivalent security and compliance standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Boost Run’s contracted revenue, free cash flow expectations, anticipated annualized recurring revenue, infrastructure expansion plans, and business outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to execute on contracted revenue; (ii) changes in customer demand or contract cancellations; (iii) supply chain disruptions, including GPU availability; (iv) the Company’s reliance on relationships with NVIDIA and other key partners; (v) general economic and market conditions, including interest rates and inflation; (vi) regulatory changes affecting the data center or AI industries; (vii) competition in the cloud infrastructure market; (viii) execution risks related to facility expansion and deployment; and (ix) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Boost Run undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.